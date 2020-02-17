A local movie theater chain is closing one location for renovations as another location reopens.
Micon Cinemas, owned and operated by Mike and Connie Olson, has first-run locations in Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire, and a second location in downtown Eau Claire that typically shows films at a reduced price.
The Downtown Budget had been closed since its heating system ruptured on New Year’s Eve. Its new rooftop heating system was installed Wednesday, and the heat came back on just an hour before the theater reopened Friday afternoon.
The Micon Cinema in Chippewa Falls will be closed until April 30 for renovations.
The location’s eight auditoriums, which had featured traditional stadium seating, will be upgraded to recliner seating. In addition, the bathrooms will be remodeled, new carpet will be installed, and each auditorium will get new screens, speakers, drapes and flooring.
Micon Cinemas co-owner Connie Olson said the decision to close the theater entirely, instead of doing the construction in phases, was made in order to be fully operational during the busy summer season.
“We were going to try to do it in pieces, four theaters at a time, but it just didn’t work out,” Olson said.
“The way the movie business works is movies in the summer are big, and we couldn’t have only a few screens open during that time. And with all of the businesses working together, we came to the conclusion that it is in everyone’s best interest to just close the theater for a couple of months and do it all at one time.”
Olson said the 2½-month closure also will allow for the installation of new concrete.
“The cement takes an entire month to pour and settle, so that’s why it is such a long process,” Olson said. “The cement has to be done before we can actually go in and paint it and do anything else to the auditoriums themselves. It’ll be a long process, but worth it in the end.”
Despite not showing movies until May, the concession stand and VIP lounge will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. daily.
The Eau Claire location will offer additional showtimes and deals until the remodel is complete in Chippewa Falls. Options include early matinee showtimes and discounts for senior citizen Wednesdays and Fridays.
“We hope people will stop in and check out the progress,” Olson said. “We also hope people will stop into our other two locations in Eau Claire during this time. We are doing things to get people to come down to Eau Claire and keep seeing movies and come and see what the recliners will be like at the Chippewa Falls location if they haven’t yet.”