CHIPPEWA FALLS — Hope Village — a collection of portable homeless shelters — has received an $872,997 state grant, which will allow the group to remodel a community building and finalize plans to move all tiny homes into one central location.
“It’s huge for us,” said pastor Mike Cohoon of Landmark Christian Church in Lake Hallie, who has spearheaded the tiny home initiative. “This was initially our vision, to bring all these tiny homes onto one property.”
In February, the Chippewa Falls City Council approved a rezoning measure that allowed the Hope Village plan to move forward. Cohoon’s group has purchased a former dental clinic at 1825 Kennedy Rd. on the East Hill of Chippewa Falls.
The plan includes allowing up to 10 tiny homes to be placed behind the building, with the dental offices gutted and renovated, and adding showers and bathrooms; that building also will have a kitchen area, offices and a community room. The long-term plan includes constructing apartment units on the site as well.
“It has to be used for specific purposes,” Cohoon explained. “It will help us remodel our community center. We signed a contract last week with CBS Squared to be the engineers.”
The money includes $120,000 that is earmarked for motel vouchers for the homeless. Another $100,000 is for administration costs, with that money going to the Chippewa County Housing Authority, which will help manage the allocation of the grant. The remainder of the money can go toward the remodeling costs, as well as purchase items like washers, dryers and kitchen appliances.
Cohoon said the current plan is to begin interior work on the community center in October or November.
Other uses for the money include placing footings for the tiny homes, adding walkways, improving the parking lot and installing a fence.
Hope Village officials purchased the three-acre site behind the clinic for the tiny homes, as well as the dental clinic. Cohoon anticipates his group will launch a capital campaign later this year to pay off the remainder of the loan on the community center.
“We’ve been pretty frugal over the years,” Cohoon said.
City planner Brad Hentschel applied for the grant on behalf of the Hope Village organization. Cohoon said the initial work on the grant occurred last fall.
Tiny homeless shelters
In the nearly four years that tiny homes have been permitted in the city, the structures have been scattered outside churches, with just two at each location. However, the goal has always been to bring them into one central location, allowing more oversight, as well as providing bathrooms and showers.
The 3-acre site was rezoned from C-4 highway commercial use to R-3-8 multi-family, city records state, allowing for the tiny homes to be moved there in 2022 and creating the Hope Village. The tiny homes will be adjacent to the East Hill’s water tower and train tracks that separate the industrial park from residential neighborhoods. There are few homes or businesses nearby.
A tiny home is mobile, built on a trailer, featuring a chemical toilet, heater, chair, table and bed. Each house costs between $5,000 and $7,000 to complete, between construction and furnishings. Most of the units already completed and in use are 8-by-12 feet or 8-by-15 feet in size. Cohoon said there are nine homes in operation now, with plans to construct more. The capacity at Hope Village is 10 homes, but Cohoon said it is possible additional units could wind up back at churches in the future.
“We’re continuing to do partnerships with the churches,” he said.
According to the permit the City Council approved in 2017, the portable toilet must be emptied daily in the church’s bathroom. It also states there is a zero-tolerance policy on illegal activities, and alcohol, illegal drugs and guns or other weapons are banned from the homes.
Other rules stated in the special use permit include that no outside guests are allowed, cars must be parked in parking lots and not on lawns, and that no open flames — including candles or cigarettes — are allowed inside, and residents will lock the door whenever they leave the premises.
Chippewa Falls hasn’t had a homeless shelter since the Harmony House closed in February 2014. The Chippewa Falls Mission Coalition, a group of 17 area churches, has been working on ways to fill the void since Harmony House closed.