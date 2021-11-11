CHIPPEWA FALLS — It’s not every day that a Chippewa Valley resident hears their name on national television.
But that’s exactly what happened Thursday when Chippewa Falls veteran Lonnie Heidtke received a Veterans Day shout-out from meteorologist Bill Karins on NBC’s Today show.
After thanking all veterans, including his father, for their service, Karins expressed his gratitude to Heidtke for saving his dad’s life during the Vietnam War.
“For the first time ever to him personally, and I know you’re watching this morning, Lonnie Heidtke from Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, thank you from the sincere portion of my heart from my family to you,” Karins said as a photo of Heidtke in Vietnam was displayed on the screen.
Karins went on to detail how Heidtke and a special forces medic jumped out of their helicopter and ran across a battlefield to rescue Karins’ father, Bill Sr., when his helicopter crashed. Heidtke and the medic then dragged the unconscious pilot 50 yards across the battlefield into the relative safety of a bomb crater until they could be picked up by another helicopter.
The emotional story, followed by an offer from Karins of dinner and drinks should they meet in person, prompted applause and cheers of “Let’s go, Lonnie,” from Today anchors Savannah Guthrie, Carson Daly, Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin.
For Heidtke, who was 20 at the time of the rescue, it was a pleasant surprise when he received a Facebook message Wednesday from NBC’s Karins.
Now 73, Heidtke said the May 31, 1969, rescue represented the most dramatic day of a yearlong tour of duty in Vietnam that was filled with drama, as Bill Sr. was one of three men he helped rescue in similar fashion after the crash near the demilitarized zone in South Vietnam.
Heidtke, a specialist 5, was a helicopter crew chief and door gunner with the Black Widows company of the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division from November 1968 to November 1969. He had just returned to duty that day after getting hit in the back with a bullet — an injury that earned him a Purple Heart — during a mission seven weeks earlier.
“It was just what we did,” he said. “It was an everyday thing. Any one of us could be shot down at any time.”
Heidtke recalled that the crash occurred when Bill Sr. was hit by a bullet in the arm he was using to fly a helicopter 120 mph at an extremely low altitude to avoid potential anti-aircraft fire. Heidtke was in a trailing helicopter on the mission to pick up three South Vietnamese special forces soldiers.
“When his helicopter went down, we went in to get out survivors right away,” Heidtke said, noting that his immediate concern was getting those men away from the helicopter immediately in case it went up in flames.
The chaotic scene grew even more dangerous when heavy incoming fire forced the second helicopter to take off and left all of the men without an immediate method of escape.
Remarkably, though the rescues took place amid a steady stream of AK-47 bullets from North Vietnamese troops, all three crash victims and their rescuers survived.
“I still have my dad around today because of his rescue,” Karins tweeted Thursday.
Heidtke was touched by the attention, saying, “It’s pretty cool that these people have another generation that I was somehow involved in a little bit.”
While Heidtke has yet to see Bill Karins Sr. in person since that day, the pair have connected on Facebook.
No word yet on the possibility of following up on that public dinner offer.