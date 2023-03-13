CHIPPEWA FALLS — A rural Chippewa Falls woman has been convicted of theft from her former employer, PESI Inc.

Mary K. Czech, 49, 15122 61st. Ave., pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court to one count of theft in a business setting, which is a misdemeanor. A more serious, felony charge of theft of trade secrets by taking, using or transferring the secrets, was read in and dismissed. PESI Inc., which is a continuing education company, contends Czech took trade secret documents by sending them to her private email account, as well as putting data on a portable drive.