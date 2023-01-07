EAU CLAIRE — A Chippewa Falls woman will spend two years on probation for physically assaulting three staff members while being treated at an Eau Claire hospital.
Rachel A. Cox-Tuj, 33, 10875 40th Ave., pleaded no contest Friday in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of bodily harm to a health care provider.
As conditions of probation, Eau Claire County Judge Jon Theisen ordered Cox-Tuj not to have violent or abusive contact with anyone.
Cox-Tuj must also undergo a mental health assessment and any other recommended programming or treatment.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer was sent to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire at 2 a.m. Saturday, July 16, because Cox-Tuj, who was being treated there, was being combative with staff members.
A woman told the officer she took Cox-Tuj back to her room following a CT scan. Once in the room, Cox-Tuj called the woman names and punched her twice in the arm with a closed fist. The woman said she was trying to attach the blood pressure cuff when Cox-Tuj struck her.
A second officer was called to the hospital 90 minutes later after Cox-Tuj assaulted a nurse.
The nurse said she helped Cox-Tuj use the bathroom. After the nurse helped her back to her bed, Cox-Tuj punched the nurse in the arm.
A third officer was then sent to the hospital to take Cox-Tuj to the Eau Claire County Jail in response to the two reported assaults.
The officer went to Cox-Tuj’s room, where hospital staff were preparing her for release. As they were removing her IV, Cox-Tuj became argumentative toward one nursing staff member.
As the officer attempted to secure Cox-Tuj, she kicked the nurse in the shin with her foot.