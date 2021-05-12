EAU CLAIRE — A Chippewa Falls woman will spend two years on probation in connection with a case where she drove the wrong way on an Eau Claire thoroughfare and struck another vehicle.
Daelisa L. Johnson, 24, 820 N. Bridge St., pleaded no contest this week in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of attempting to flee an officer and a misdemeanor count of second-offense drunken driving.
Felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, causing injury by hit and run and causing injury by drunken driving, and a misdemeanor count of hit and run attended vehicle were dismissed but considered at sentencing.
Judge Emily Long fined Johnson $1,914, sentenced her to 60 days in jail and revoked her driver's license for 18 months. As conditions of probation, Johnson must undergo an alcohol and drug assessment and complete any recommended programming or treatment.
According to the criminal complaint:
A tan Chevy SUV traveling against the flow of traffic on South Hastings Way and then U.S. 53 on Dec. 19 drove up a ramp leading to Golf Road. As the vehicle reached the top of the ramp, it struck the rear passenger-side wheel of a silver Pontiac sedan on the overpass.
The suspect vehicle kept driving and continued to the intersection of Gateway Drive and Prill Road. Passengers from the struck vehicle ran to that intersection, attempting to talk to the fleeing driver about the crash. The passengers said the woman refused to roll down her car window when they asked to talk to her and she denied hitting a vehicle.
The two passengers then stood in front of the woman’s SUV to prevent her from leaving. The vehicle began inching forward though, forcing the two people to get out of its way for fear of their own safety.
Around this time, an Eau Claire police officer had arrived at the crash scene, and occupants of the damaged car pointed out the other vehicle, which was still at the nearby intersection.
The officer turned on his squad car’s lights and siren, following the offending vehicle, which did not stop and then sped away.
With the driver showing no intention of stopping, the officer ended his pursuit. In addition to his own observation of the vehicle and eyewitness descriptions of it, the officer also had its front license plate, which was broken off in the crash.
Soon after the brief chase in Eau Claire, the Altoona Police Department reported it had stopped the vehicle in traffic and was talking to the driver.
When the Altoona officer asked Johnson why she was being stopped, her response was “drinking and driving.” She did not recall hitting another vehicle or driving the wrong way.
The officer noticed her slurred speech and asked her how much she had been drinking that night. Johnson replied that she’d had three glasses of wine. Johnson agreed to perform field sobriety tests and failed them.
Johnson had previously been convicted of drunken driving in October 2016 in Jackson County.