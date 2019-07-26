CHIPPEWA FALLS — Stacy Tambornino has been sewing all her life, and she loves making quilts. Her works line the walls of her home.
Her brother, Scott, gave her a challenge two years ago when he showed up with hundreds of military patches, which ranged from World War II through the Vietnam War.
“One day he showed up with an old, crumpled bag of patches and said, ‘You should make a quilt out of it,’” Tambornino said. “I separated them, put them on a bulletin board, to see what I had. Some (of the patches) have to do with the divisions; it all has to do with the groups they are in.”
The patches came from the LeaVesseur family estate in Chippewa Falls, and they wanted this rare collection of patches to stay together.
Tambornino said she wanted to figure out an ideal pattern to display as many as possible.
“The biggest thing was coming up with the idea,” she said. “Once I figured out what I was going to do with it, it came together.”
Tambornino found an unnamed military-themed poem written by Sherrie Ball, placing that as the centerpiece. She used white and red satin to make the backdrop, then she began sewing the patches — 271 in all — as a border.
“It’s a remembrance of all veterans who served, not just those who died, but those who came back and have PTSD,” she said, referring to post-traumatic stress disorder. “I kept moving the patches around to see where they’d fit the best.”
Tambornino finished it in June 2018. She liked it enough that she submitted it to the American Quilt Society for its International Quilt Show, which will be Sept. 11 to 14 in Paducah, Ky. The show will feature quilts from 38 states and 15 countries, and about 30,000 people attend the event.
“You take a picture of your quilt, have it appraised, and send it in,” she said of the application process. Her quilt was selected as a semifinalist. She has to send it to Kentucky by mid-August for it to be ready for the show.
“It’s a pretty good honor to be selected,” she said.
Since she finished the piece she has shown it at a handful of events, including a Cornell festival. She got great feedback.
“A lot of people would reminisce and say, ‘My brother had this patch,’ or ‘My dad had that patch,’” she said.
After the show concludes, Tambornino said the quilt will go back to her brother, and they plan to get a display case for it.
Tambornino, 51, is a Chippewa Falls native and graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1986.
“When I was a little girl, I’d sit at my mom’s sewing machine and made doll clothes,” she said.
Her mom and aunts all crocheted and made a variety of pieces. Tambornino also used to help with clothing alterations.
“I’ve always done some type of sewing,” she said. “I’ve made each of my brothers a quilt for their weddings.”