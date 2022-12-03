EAU CLAIRE — A Chippewa Falls woman will spend 110 days in jail for stealing a pickup truck from a town of Seymour residence while intoxicated and then kicking two Eau Claire County Sheriff's deputies while she was in their custody.

Jenny F. Burke, 49, 6092 Highway F, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent and battery to a law enforcement officer, and a misdemeanor count of third-offense drunken driving.

