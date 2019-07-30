Sawdust will fly in Eau Claire this weekend as chain saw-wielding artists compete in the eighth U.S. Open Chainsaw Sculpture Championship.
From Thursday through Sunday, artists from around the world will have four days to turn an eight-foot white pine log into a sculpture that will thrill both audiences and judges.
The event, held at the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum in Carson Park, has typically drawn 15,000 people over four days, said Larry Doyle, event chair.
Competitors are often world-class talent, Doyle said: “(Competitors) are literally coming from all over the world.”
This year’s 11 competitors are traveling from Germany, Japan, Lithuania, Ireland, Wales, Australia and throughout the U.S.
Several of this year’s carvers are past champions: Steven Higgins of Missouri won first prize in 2017 with a Northwoods-inspired bear and elk sculpture, and Takao Hayashi of Japan took first place in 2016 with lifelike carvings of desert animals.
Third- and fourth-place 2017 winners Hikaru Kodama of Japan and Brandon Kroon of Australia will also return to Eau Claire to compete this weekend, according to the event’s website.
Hayashi and Kodama have traveled from Japan to Eau Claire every year to compete, Doyle said.
About 10 to 12 guest carvers, mostly from the Midwest, will also carve at the event but won’t compete.
“Sometimes they’re coming almost as an apprentice to learn from the top people in the world,” Doyle said.
For carver Chris Kuehn of Minnesota, who took second place in 2016 and is returning for his sixth year, the event is “very intense.”
“These are the very best chain saw carvers in the world,” Kuehn said Tuesday. “You’re spending a year of planning, trying to come up with an idea that’s capable of beating these guys. That’s a pretty tall task.”
Kuehn, coming off a first-place win in the 2018 Lake Superior Chainsaw Sculpture Championship, said he had the idea for his Eau Claire sculpture while driving home from the Superior event.
“I spent the year revising it and thinking about it,” Kuehn said. “You might have the greatest idea in the world that would blow people away, but if you can’t carve that in 24 hours, it’s kind of pointless.”
The carvers will have under 30 hours to create their sculptures. The blast of a cannon will tell carvers when they can pick up and put down their chain saws, Doyle said.
“It’s very, very calculated,” Kuehn said. “There’s a lot of nerves, and you’re carving something you’ve never carved before, so there’s always a risk involved.”
Professional judges — some of them former competitors — will award the weekend’s top prizes. An award ceremony and an auction of the carvings is slated for Sunday afternoon.
Friday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. is social night. Attendees get a free slice of pizza and can watch a “quick carve” competition, followed by an auction of the sculptures.
Proceeds from the auction are split 50-50 − half goes to the carver, half to the museum, Doyle said.
Kids can also pick up some tricks of the trade this weekend.
The Chippewa Valley Woodturners Guild will help adults and kids make their own wooden pen, and members of the West Wisconsin Wood Carvers Guild will help kids create apple sculptures using plastic knives.
“The kids have a blast with that,” Doyle said. “They love watching the carvers there too. They’ll stand there watching the carvers for hours.”
In its first year the championship was held in Green Bay, but has stayed in Eau Claire for the last six years.
After the 2017 championship, organizers decided the event would be held every other year, giving artists and volunteers more breathing room, Doyle said.
The community has supported the event from the beginning, Doyle said: “We wouldn’t be able to hold it if we didn’t have the support from the business community we have.”
Parking is available in the Carson Park main lot, and shuttles will run all four days to the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum.
Kids 17 and under are admitted free. The event is free to all on Thursday; a one-day pass costs $6 and an event pass costs $12 at the door. Advance tickets are available at Festival Foods locations in Eau Claire until Sunday.