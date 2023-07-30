Artists worked side by side during Chalkfest, creating their entries while others worked alongside them. The unique setup for the event helps explain why it’s popular with both artists and admirers.
Terry Fisk works on his entry at Chalkfest, a display of several popular Pokemon characters.
EAU CLAIRE — Most people have memories of doodling on the sidewalks with chalk when they were children. It’s an American pastime alongside riding a bike with friends and running through the sprinkler.
What was on display at UW-Eau Claire on Saturday wasn’t your standard collection of sidewalk sketches. Chalkfest shows off the potential of what a skilled artist can do with such a basic tool.
