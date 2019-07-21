Attention all creatives — it’s not too late to become a chalk artist in the Chippewa Valley’s annual sidewalk art display.
Chalkfest returns to the UW-Eau Claire campus mall on Saturday.
For a dozen summers, Volume One has brought this unique family-friendly event to the community. Partnering with UW-Eau Claire in 2016 allowed the spacious campus mall to provide a canvas for artists of all ages to fill the space with color and creative energy.
Whether you are a serious artist, a hobby artist who enjoys a new challenge, a child who loves to draw, or a fan of clever, gorgeous and often jaw-dropping artwork, you can be a Chalkfest artist. Registration is still open to participants of all ages.
Artists can begin their work at 7 a.m., and the public viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The campus mall will remain open to the public as weather permits during the remainder of the weekend.
Registration closes at the end of day on Thursday. Walk-up registration will be available at the event on a first-come, first-served basis until 9 a.m., as space allows.
If you are interested in volunteering for this event, check here for open time slots in various roles.