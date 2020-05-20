Registration has begun for the annual ChalkFest, which will be staged virtually this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For 12 years, ChalkFest, presented by Volume One, has attracted nearly 200 artists and thousands of visitors each summer, most recently to the UW-Eau Claire campus. This year’s participating artists may safely create their chalk art wherever they want. They can take as much time as they need between now and June 12, and they may simply snap photos and roll video to virtually share with the community.
Artist registration cost is $5, and all proceeds go to Together Chippewa Valley, the pandemic response fund for 20 local nonprofit organizations, led by the Pablo Center at the Confluence.
Entrants can order any needed supplies through the registration link. Throughout the event, ChalkFest and Volume One social media pages will share videos and photos of art in progress. By June 12, artists must submit final photos to the online gallery website. On June 19 that gallery will go live, and members of the online audience will be able to vote for their favorites in various categories until July 1. Winners will be announced July 7, and and they will receive Local Store gift cards.
For more information or to register go to volumeone.org/chalkfest.
ChalkFest 2020 will be co-presented by Markquart Toyota with additional support from Festival Foods, Jamf, Prevea Health and Xcel Energy.