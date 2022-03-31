EAU CLAIRE — Challengers running in next week’s Eau Claire school board election outraised and outspent — including money from their own pockets — the incumbents, according to campaign finance filings.
Vying for three seats on the school board in Tuesday’s election are incumbents Tim Nordin and Marquell Johnson, and challengers Melissa Winter, Stephanie Farrar, Corey Cronrath and Nicole Everson.
With all campaigns exceeding the $2,000 threshold where state law requires disclosing financial information, all six candidates filed forms detailing their funds raised and spent from the start of the year until March 21.
Leading the pack in donations raised is Winter, who reported a total of $5,495 — more than double the amount reported by current board president Nordin. Winter also led in campaign spending, having used $4,547 of her collected funds. According to the campaign finance reports, all candidates directed the majority of their funds toward typical campaigning costs, including campaign websites, signage and postcards.
Coming up behind Winter was Everson, who raised $4,191. Following closely were Cronrath, with $4,141, and Farrar, with $3,305.
All four challengers contributed some of their own money to their campaigns. Cronrath spent the most at $1,516. He is followed by Winter, who contributed $1,206 out of pocket. Everson contributed $985 of her own money, and Farrar spent the least of her own money at $50.
Johnson and Nordin collected the smallest donation amounts, reaching $3,123 and $2,525, respectively. Neither incumbent contributed his own money.
Everson closely follows Winter in money spent at $4,191. Everson is then followed by Cronrath ($4,036), Nordin ($1,734), Johnson ($1,266) and Farrar ($1,231).
A line down the middle
Though school board races are officially nonpartisan, the finance forms show a clear division between the six candidates. Nordin, Johnson and Farrar garnered support from each other and the state and county Democratic Party, while Cronrath, Winter and Everson garnered support from each other and the state Republican Party.
Nordin, Johnson and Farrar, together, received a $3.58 in-kind donation from the Democratic Party of Wisconsin to cover general consulting fees. The three candidates also collectively received a $720 in-kind donation from the Eau Claire County Democratic Party in the form of their names appearing on a postcard distributed by the party for the election.
Nordin spent $331 from his campaign on a mailing list from the Democratic Party of Wisconsin on behalf of himself, Johnson and Farrar. As both Johnson and Farrar benefitted from the list, portions of its value are listed as in-kind donations from Nordin to their campaigns, in accordance with instructions he got from the Wisconsin Ethics Commission.
These three candidates also received $500 each from the Eau Claire Association of Educators.
On the other hand, Cronrath, Winter and Everson collectively received a $162 in-kind donation from the Republican Party of Wisconsin for campaign software.
According to the forms, Cronrath, Winter and Everson collectively spent $1,399 on yard signs and spikes.
Additionally, Cronrath said he spent $234 on a campaign sign shared between the three candidates. A third of that price was listed on Cronrath’s finance forms as in-kind donations toward Everson and Winter. Another $267 in-kind donation was pooled amongst the three candidates, and that covered shared literature costs.
Local support
Three candidates received donations from Eau Claire City Council and County Board members, as well as one Wisconsin State Assembly representative.
Nordin received a $100 donation from City Councilman Andrew Werthmann and an additional $25 from County Board Supervisor Zoe Roberts.
Johnson received a $100 donation from County Board Supervisor Connie Russell. Farrar received a $100 committee contribution from the campaign of City Councilman Roderick Jones.
Nordin, Johnson and Farrar all received $100 committee contributions from the campaigns of state Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, and City Councilwoman Kate Beaton.
Leader-Telegram reporter Andrew Dowd contributed to this report.