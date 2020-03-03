UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt encouraged employees and students on Tuesday to voice concerns and ideas about improving campus in the aftermath of an administrator’s resignation.
Albert Colom, the university’s former vice chancellor of enrollment management, resigned Feb. 24. Colom, who is accused of gender discrimination and creating a toxic work environment, said he stepped down because he is “no longer able to effectively serve” the university in light of an ongoing UW-Shared Systems investigation into his behavior. Colom will remain a salaried employee and work off-campus until September.
In a Tuesday email to faculty, staff and students, Schmidt apologized to employees who were afraid to speak publicly and said he will meet in-person with university members to listen to their ideas and discuss expectations going forward.
“I have listened to the genuine concerns of many UW-Eau Claire faculty and staff about how they are hurt and confused,” Schmidt wrote. “I have learned that the impacts involving former Vice Chancellor Colom run deep.”
“I want you to know that I recognize and embrace the concerns I have heard from so many of you. As your chancellor, it is my responsibility to be a steward of this institution’s most valued asset — our employees. When individuals are fearful to speak up or believe their voices will not be heard, I must take responsibility for that failure and apologize for it.”
In an interview last Thursday with the Leader-Telegram Schmidt said he must be clearer about his intentions and values to help build trust between administrators and employees.
“We’re smarter together,” Schmidt said. “We are a learning institution. For hundreds of years, we have focused on what it means to answer the most difficult questions. This is what we do, and it’s done in a very open way. It’s not done in a hostile way, it’s saying, ‘How do we do this together?’”
Schmidt will not form a rapid action task force but will instead hear directly from campus members and eventually propose specific ideas to improve the university.
“I intend to personally engage in a series of discussions with our human resources professionals, shared governance leaders, administrators, faculty, staff and students so I can better understand the challenges we face and gather ideas on how we can invest in more professional and leadership development,” Schmidt wrote.
Schmidt told the Leader-Telegram that the past few weeks have been challenging but said the institution knows how to have difficult conversations when problems occur.
“This has been a difficult experience,” Schmidt said. “Growth happens through being challenged, and I think it’s important that we all figure out, ‘How does the institution move forward? How does it get better?’ It’s an individual quest I think we must all face, and I think it’s an institutional quest, and we can do this together.”
Schmidt wrote that he has always prioritized ensuring that faculty, staff and students can thrive, adding that he and his administration are committed to creating a workplace where everyone is treated with dignity and respect.
“Bullying is not okay,” Schmidt wrote. “Disrespect is not okay. Sexism, homophobia, racism, elitism, ageism and favoritism are not okay — in fact, we must do all we can to eliminate them and any other forms of discrimination wherever they may exist within the university.”
In order to do so, Schmidt wrote that it is important to set expectations for new and current employees.
“We — including me — can all learn more and do more to improve our supervisory and human relations skills, especially the vital skill of listening to voices often kept silent,” he wrote.
Schmidt told the Leader-Telegram that he has confidence employees and students can work together to make progress and have difficult, occasionally emotional conversations.
“Any time I put out a call for something that’s really important, people show up,” Schmidt said. “It might be messy, there’s going to be people who are angry, there’s going to be some tears. I got a little damp-eyed (Thursday) having a conversation with some employees … I think these issues will make us better. These issues are hard. I wish the events never happened or unfolded, because it hurt a lot of people, and I’m sorry about that. Because of that, though, we will be better, and it is my responsibility to try to depersonalize it for me, and swallow (my) pride, be reflective and understand it’s not my job to be defensive. It’s my job to try to bring people together.”