EAU CLAIRE — UW-Eau Claire’s resolve in the fight against COVID-19 during the past year demonstrated the impact the university has on the public good, Chancellor James Schmidt told faculty and staff Tuesday during his annual Blugold Breakfast and academic year opening message.
In his annual state-of-the-university message delivered both virtually and to a masked and physically distanced gathering in Zorn Arena, Schmidt said collaboration among UW-Eau Claire — especially nursing faculty and students — and its many partners made the university "the nexus for community health and education in the Chippewa Valley and Rice Lake."
More than 15,000 COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Zorn Arena and at UW-Eau Claire’s drive-thru site over the past four months.
"Thanks to federal support, partnership with our health departments and your volunteer hours, we were able to offer comprehensive community testing, open our doors to safe instruction and provide communitywide vaccinations, a role that only an institution such as ours could have provided," Schmidt told faculty and staff.
Faculty and staff helped create a unique Blugold experience for students during the 2020-21 academic year by making sacrifices and performing daily innovations to find solutions to challenges caused by the pandemic.
"I thank every one of you from the bottom of my heart for all you did so we could continue to be a beacon in a dark world for so many of our students," Schmidt said.
The chancellor said the university is looking beyond the pandemic to a bigger and bolder future for UW-Eau Claire in 2025.
"In a nutshell, our 2025 plan asks us to find ways to distinguish ourselves nationally for the innovation and excellence that has always defined us," Schmidt said.
The university will make equity, diversity and inclusion a defining focus for learning, research and community life, and it will elevate undergraduate research and sustainability as core to the Blugold experience, he said.
Schmidt recalled that during his inauguration as UW-Eau Claire’s chancellor eight years ago, he spoke about the public good, audacity and joy — themes he said remain important today.
UW-Eau Claire officials expect the university to have a continuing role serving the public good by helping to keep the region and university community healthy and safe.
The university needs to think and act with audacity to ensure students have everything they need to obtain a world-class education, the chancellor said.
"Every student we admit has demonstrated the ability to succeed with us," Schmidt said. "It is our moral duty to do all we can to help every one of our students find their place here, become engaged and to accomplish all they can. To do that in a meaningful way, we must be much more creative about how we foster a sense of belonging and help them find their passion — one student at a time."
As demographics shift, he said, UW-Eau Claire will seek to find new students who will help the university continue its growth and to carve out new areas of distinction and bring national awareness to what is happening at UW-Eau Claire.
"We need you to step up to make a difference and to tackle big ideas," Schmidt told faculty and staff. "We can be audacious and hold our own as a university for the future."