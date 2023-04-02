There’s a discernible sense of humor on the website for a new startup business launched by Eau Claire Memorial graduate Josh Wood.
The opening page for Acromoda, which makes custom-printed adventure equipment, describes the products as “Divinely Sexy Outdoor Gear.” It also has a picture of its “state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Southwestern Wisconsin,” which, it should be noted, also serves as Wood’s bedroom in Platteville.
“I actually had to move the foot of my bed into my closet to make room for my cutting table and industrial sewing machine,” said Wood, 21, a 2019 Memorial graduate who is on pace to earn a software engineering degree from UW-Platteville in May.
Acromoda’s signature product is an ultralight, frameless backpack that can be customized. The name is derived from the Greek words “acro” and “moda” that mean, respectively, “high” and “fashion.” Initially, Wood and co-founder Eric Velasquez planned to poke some fun at high fashion with photos of people in “ridiculous” outfits wearing the backpacks.
“I’ve decided not to market the bags in this way,” Wood said, “but kept the name Acromoda since it’s unique and I think it sounds cool.”
Influential journey
Wood’s passion for hiking was cemented when he took a semester off from college to traverse the Appalachian Trail. He thru-hiked the 2,193-mile trail from the southern terminus at Springer Mountain, Georgia, to the northern terminus of Mount Katahdin in Maine. His journey began on March 3, 2021, and ended on June 29 of that year.
“I started alone, planning to meet other hikers along the way,” Wood said. “I ended up hiking with two different groups, called ‘trail families,’ for most of my hike.”
Wood met Velasquez on Day 3 and the two hiked half the trail together. They later worked on forming Acromoda, though Velasquez would ultimately leave the venture to pursue other opportunities.
Wood’s favorite site during the journey was Clingmans Dome in North Carolina, the highest point on the trail.
“There was rain that entire week, but shortly before we reached the summit the clouds cleared and we got an awesome view,” he said. “I also got to experience some of the strongest winds I’ve ever been in, which made the whole experience even more exciting (and slightly frightening).”
Visiting hostels and trail towns along the way also was a highlight, he said. The former offer a chance to shower, sleep indoors and visit with other hikers.
“I think my favorite hostel was a place called Stanimal’s, which is ... run by another hiker from Wisconsin,” Wood said. “I had the opportunity to make myself a steak dinner there, which was extra special, considering on trail I’d been subsisting on a diet of primarily ramen and Clif bars.”
Hikers are often give trail names. Wood’s was “Cheese Curd,” for fairly obvious reasons, while Velasquez was “Great Value” due to the 10 pounds of Walmart trail mix he carried on the trip. Wood finished the hike alongside “Superbad” and “Bloodbath.”
“It’s common for hikers to know each other only by their trail name,” Wood said, “and have no idea what their actual name is.”
New take on gear
After hiking more than 2,000 miles and as a self-described “major gear nerd,” Wood had a number of ideas for minor design improvements to backpacks currently available.
One key decision was to use a fabric called ECOPAK, which is waterproof, abrasion resistant and made from recycled water bottles.
“But the biggest reason I decided to design an ultralight was that I felt the options for personalized ultralight backpacks — and other technical outdoor gear — are quite limited,” he said.
“Hikers rely heavily on the gear they take with them into the wilderness. I hope to allow people to personalize the gear they rely on in a way that’s meaningful to them.”
Wood’s successes to date have come as little surprise to Derek Olson, an instructional coach at Memorial who taught Wood in several courses. Olson was “blown away” by an original video game Wood developed on a TI-84 graphing calculator early in high school and said Wood later created a cellphone app game that “was easily as fun and entertaining as many of the top games in the App Store.”
“What I noticed the most about Josh was that his confidence grew over four years at MHS,” Olson said. “He took over a leadership role in the computer coding club and encouraged others to join.
“He was a student who was truly passionate about learning and the learning of others.”
Continuing education
Wood took advantage of UW-Platteville resources and a small business incubator in developing his concept. He also earned third place in a WiSys Prototype Hackathon, an event during which he prepared a business pitch for a group of judges.
“My advice for someone my age interested in starting a business would be to look into the resources available to you locally that can provide support and mentorship,” he said. “There were countless things I hadn’t considered when I first had the idea to start my own business.”
Wood, who has manufactured more than 12 backpacks to this point and is developing accompanying gear, continues to fine-tune the products. He made two for a group hiking the Pacific Crest Trail from Mexico to Canada and is currently making another for a hiker he met on the Appalachian Trail.
After graduation, Wood will be able to devote all of his time to Acromoda and plans to build the business in Eau Claire. Olson predicts success even if Wood’s focus strays a bit from his college major.
“I am so proud of Josh and what he has accomplished,” Olson said. “Armed with a great knowledge of math and computer science, as well as a growth mindset, I ... fully believe that the sky is the limit for for him.”