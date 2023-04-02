There’s a discernible sense of humor on the website for a new startup business launched by Eau Claire Memorial graduate Josh Wood.

The opening page for Acromoda, which makes custom-printed adventure equipment, describes the products as “Divinely Sexy Outdoor Gear.” It also has a picture of its “state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Southwestern Wisconsin,” which, it should be noted, also serves as Wood’s bedroom in Platteville.