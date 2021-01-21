Since 1986 our country has celebrated Martin Luther King, Jr. on the third Monday in January. This federal holiday reminds us of ongoing injustices and that nonviolence can still promote change. For many Americans, this is a day of service to honor Dr. King’s legacy. He famously said, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is ‘What are you doing for others?’” Dennis Beale has an answer.
I first knew Dennis as my student at UW-Eau Claire in 2010 then later as a colleague. Now this husband and father of two young children provides mentoring, public speaking and consulting as part of his new business, Power of Perception. Dennis partners with local school districts to work with 60 Eau Claire and over 20 Chippewa Falls students.
That power of “perception” is twofold: How these African-American and biracial 6th through 12th graders see themselves (P.O.P. helps them realize they can achieve any future they imagine) and how Chippewa Valley residents view students of color (P.O.P. develops “cultural competency” in staff). Students meet with mentors, now virtually, which provides a space to be themselves and to receive guidance, sometimes on how to turn negative experiences into positive outcomes. As one presentation professed “Let your haters be your motivators.”
The science of “implicit bias” shows how all of us have prejudices that influence the automatic ways in which our brains process information, often based on unconscious stereotypes. White is preferred to black or brown, young to old, thin to heavy, able-bodied to frail. The list goes on. We are all susceptible.
One summer day, I was heading out to an appointment when I noticed a canoe full of brown boys in front of my dock. I went back inside to make sure my sliding door was locked. This reaction was instantaneous: I just went in and checked — like a stereotypical white woman grasping her purse on an elevator. As I looked out at these kids casting for sunfish, I realized that if they’d been a boatload of blonde girls, I likely wouldn’t have considered locking. That’s implicit bias.
One of Dennis’s Facebook posts sums up his motivation: “Because I have a Black son.” His business evolved from his personal and professional experiences: from growing up with his single mom in a Chicago neighborhood rife with gun violence to earning a master’s degree and working in higher education with students of color. Dennis says he uses “pain as propane” to fuel transformation.
Dennis’s uncle, a father figure in his life, was paralyzed by a stray bullet. Last year he died of pneumonia. The day after Christmas, 2016, Dennis’s best friend was shot dead at his home in Chicago. In early 2017 Dennis started a Black Male Empowerment group at UWEC in Derek’s honor and as a way to cope with his own grief. Dennis still feels as though “I’m living through him.”
A brotherhood already existed among the student athletes he and Derek recruited for the Blugold football team. This new club solidified that commitment and also worked on changing the preconceptions Black males face, especially in a predominantly white community. The men volunteered for local charities and promoted a positive image. This led to internships and job placement. The group’s ultimate message became “less hate, more love.”
Dennis was honored with the Board of Regents 2019 Diversity Award — selected among thousands of faculty and staff in the UW System. This self-proclaimed “man of action” says, “When I tell parents their kids are in good hands, like Allstate, I mean that.” He works seven days a week to make it happen. P.O.P’s tagline says it all: “changing lives daily.”
Students in the program may receive assistance like tutoring, as well as encouragement and confidence-building. Public support for the program is always welcome, by way of sending in donations or volunteering. Dennis says, “In order to create change, we must create opportunities.” That takes money.
He may be the face of P.O.P., but he employs a staff of six mentors who look like the students they guide. Ricky Ruel, a social work major at UW-EC, calls helping students a huge blessing in his life. He says, “Being a part of something that is bigger than me ... that is my motivation.”
P.O.P. promotes Black excellence by providing guests who discuss many paths to success, from owning a barbershop to working in business or as a doctor or nurse practitioner. These professionals provide role models for students. Dennis points out that the media may highlight Black rap artists and NFL or NBA players, but a recent care package sent to students included books from the “Little Leaders” series: “Exceptional Men” and “Bold Women” in Black history.
Guest speaker D’Karlos Craig recently told students about being raised in inner city Minneapolis to now applying to a school counseling master’s program. He echoes something Dennis told him at UW-EC, “Be who you needed when you were younger.” Dennis mentored both Ricky and D’Karlos when they were students; now the two of them are paying it forward.
Dennis started his program in the Chippewa Valley because it’s a place where students of color may not have a strong voice. African-American children make up less than 1% of our total local students, and many live in poverty. Dennis says, “There’s a stigma that African-Americans can’t do certain things.”
Our community leaders in K-12 school districts and at UW-EC and Chippewa Valley Technical College have worked hard to make their schools more equitable for all students. Still, there have been public setbacks, including online racist postings about Black Male Empowerment. There are many more private slights that people of color, including children of color, deal with every day in our community. One student described these microaggressions — people saying things like “Your English is so good” or “You don’t seem Black” — as “a million mosquito bites.” One or two are not so bad but hearing comments like these over and over is wearing to say the least.
Dennis says, “Being an African American male is not easy. I walk in these shoes every day.” He humbly acknowledges that he has a voice in the Chippewa Valley but won’t brag about his leadership ability at just 32 years old.
A few weeks before his 1968 murder Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. advised, “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.” Change may take time, but it does occur. Especially with support from Dennis Beale and his team, who see their roles as leading the next generation.