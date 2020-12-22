CHIPPEWA FALLS — A former Chippewa Falls resident has been charged with firing 11 shots outside a tavern in Eau Claire in August. One bullet struck a car, where a ride-share driver narrowly avoided being hit.
Travis W. Rosciszewski, 46, formerly of 313 E. Willow St., was charged Tuesday in Chippewa County Court with second-degree reckless endangering safety, possessing a firearm by a felon, and negligent handling of a weapon.
However, police interviewed Rosciszewski over the phone, and he refused to give a current address or come in for an in-person meeting. A warrant has been issued for his arrest Tuesday, including an order for extradition from outside Wisconsin; Rosciszewski previously lived in Illinois, court records show.
According to the criminal complaint, the incident happened at about 2:30 a.m. Aug. 8 outside Hobbsy and Me bar, 3620 Locust Lane, in a portion of Eau Claire that is located in Chippewa County.
Two groups began arguing outside the tavern, when a man – now identified as Rosciszewski – got a gun from his red pickup truck and fired a series of shots, five or six at a time, for a total of 11 shots.
A female ride-share driver was sitting in her vehicle outside the tavern and observed the man pull out the gun. She said one shot struck the rear driver’s side quarter panel of her car.
Both the bartender and bar owner observed the verbal altercation as well. Officers found seven spent ammunition casings, and the bar employees found another four. The casings matched a Luger 9 mm gun.
Police were able to obtain video surveillance from outside the tavern and they shared thos images on the department’s Facebook page. Officers later were able to identify a woman who was dating Rosciszewski, and she said he was the driver of the red pickup truck. However, she claimed she chose to walk home and didn’t see anyone fire a weapon.
When officers interviewed Rosciszewski on the phone, he claimed he heard fireworks. He admitted he was not supposed to have a firearm.
Online court records show that Rosciszewski was convicted of theft of movable property in Eau Claire County Court in 1997 and was sentenced to eight years in prison. He also was convicted of escape in both Eau Claire and Sawyer counties. He also was convicted of burglary in Eau Claire County and receiving stolen property in Chippewa County.
Because Rosciszewski is not in custody, no court dates have been set at this time.