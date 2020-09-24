RICE LAKE — A Rice Lake man has been charged with first degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of a man in rural Chetek on Sept. 20.
Andrew J. Brunette, 25, remains in jail on a $1 million cash bond. Prosecutors accuse him of shooting 24-year-old Garrett Macone twice as Macone slept. Brunette made his initial court appearance Thursday. The appearance was adjourned and will continue Monday, Sept. 28.
According to the criminal complaint filed in Barron County Circuit Court:
Barron County dispatch received a call at 12:51 p.m. on Sept. 20 from a woman who stated she found her son, Garrett Macone, dead on the front patio of her residence at 1138 27th St., Chetek.
Police found Macone had two gunshot wounds to the back of his head. A bedroom of the house was in disarray, with blood marks leading from the bedroom to the exterior of the house.
Brunette was identified as a suspect after detectives learned that the victim had entered into a relationship and had been living with Brunette’s wife for several weeks.
On the evening of Sept. 20, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department made contact with police in St. Paul, Minnesota, and requested that officers attempt to locate Brunette’s vehicle at a local hospital where one of his children had been admitted. Brunette said he had been at the hospital overnight and only left briefly to buy food.
Barron County officers also interviewed Brunette’s parents, who said he had been at the hospital but returned to their home on the morning of Sept. 20.
Later that evening, Brunette and his wife arrived at 1138 27th St., where numerous officers were still present investigating Macone’s death. Detectives interviewed Brunette at the scene and took him into custody.
On the way to jail, Brunette allegedly told officers that he was “ready to tell the truth.” Detectives conducted a second interview with Brunette at the jail.
The complaint said Brunette admitted that he had returned from Minnesota to his parents' home in Rice Lake on the morning of Sept. 20, retrieved his handgun and drove to 1138 27th St.
Brunette parked his vehicle behind an outbuilding at the residence so it couldn’t be seen from the road. He then entered through the front door, which was unlocked, and found the victim asleep in bed. Brunette said at first he aimed his gun at Macone’s head but reconsidered and backed away. But Brunette stated that he ultimately decided to shoot the victim, firing once, then a second time to “make sure he was dead.”
Brunette dragged the victim outside, changed his clothes and drove away. He threw his gun over a bridge into a creek and disposed of the clothes he wore by throwing them in a dumpster in Clear Lake.
Police found the gun in the creek and the clothing in the dumpster, as Brunette described.