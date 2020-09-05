EAU CLAIRE — A downtown public parking lot could soon become home to a charging station that can refill an electric vehicle’s battery in minutes instead of hours.
On Tuesday the City Council will vote on installing a Level 3 charging station by the end of this year at the parking lot on the northwest corner of Madison and Forest streets.
“If you want a fast charge for your vehicle this would be the place to go,” City Manager Dale Peters said.
Paying for the station and a canopy topped with solar panels will come from a combination of city funds, a federal grant and power company funds.
The city expects its costs will be between $125,000 and $165,000 for installing the charging station and the solar canopy, which is designed to provide some of the power that will be going into vehicles. That money will come from a fund the council created to pay for renewable energy projects to get the city on its way toward a goal of running on 100% renewable energy by 2050.
The charging station is also going to be tied into a nearby Xcel Energy substation to provide the rest of the electricity needed. In recent months, Xcel had announced a program it has to encourage construction of more electrical vehicle charging stations, which the city plans to use. From that, there is the potential for the city to get $20,880 from Xcel to help pay for the electrical work needed for the station.
A U.S. Department of Energy grant will pay $54,000 for the fast charging station itself, which will be provided through ZEF Energy — a company that instals direct current chargers in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
But that grant does come with a deadline for the city to move quickly and have much of its work done this fall to prepare the parking lot site for a charging station. The actual charging unit may not arrive and be operational until the end of the year, associate city planner Ned Noel said.
The federal grant is designed to provide electric vehicle charging stations along Interstate 94 from Michigan to Montana.
Though the downtown parking lot is not right off the interstate, Noel said it was chosen because it’s along Madison Street, which does lead to highways on Eau Claire’s outskirts that connect to I-94. The parking lot also is a central location in Eau Claire and is right next to the Xcel substation, which is expected to cut down on the cost for electrical work for the station.
The station is expected to be run on 100% clean energy between the solar canopy and from buying the rest of its electricity through an Xcel program that uses exclusively renewable energy sources.
Using the charging station will cost fees akin to rates charged by other electric vehicle stations in this market, Noel said.
The time it takes to recharge electric car batteries varies by model and the kind of charger used, Noel stated, but Level 3 stations are the quickest, allowing vehicles to travel long distances after being charged for less than a half-hour.
Level 2 stations — including a couple that the city is preparing to install in one of its parking ramps — can charge for an hour to provide about 25 miles worth of traveling distance.
Level 1 stations are usually found at homes and workplaces to plug-in electric cars overnight or when they’re not in use to slowly recharge their batteries.
While the city is installing a few charging stations, Noel expects that privately-owned stations will crop up more frequently as electric vehicles grow in popularity. The city currently has a goal of seeing 160 charging stations in Eau Claire by 2030 between the public and private sector.
“I would think that most of that number would be privately owned,” Noel said.
An online map from the U.S. Department of Energy shows there are four business locations in Eau Claire with charging stations currently available to the public.
