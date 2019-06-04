Charter Bank is donating $400,000 to HSHS foundations at both Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals for a mobile mammography unit to serve west-central Wisconsin.
“We want to be a part of the solution,” bank President Paul Kohler said Tuesday following a news conference at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.
“This is so important because it affects the whole region. I think this is a home run,” he said.
Prevea Health, which has a partnership with HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals, has had a mobile mammography unit serving Hospital Sisters Health System facilities in eastern Wisconsin for the past two years.
The success of that unit prompted HSHS to bring a similar unit to western Wisconsin, said Andrew Bagnall, president and CEO of HSHS Western Wisconsin Division, which includes Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals.
“We’ve spent the last 12 months seriously looking at replicating in western Wisconsin what we’ve done (in eastern Wisconsin). The same thing will now be here,” he said. “It will help us get the bus moving to saving lives.”
The mobile unit will primarily serve rural areas, Bagnall said.
“We thought this was a perfect area to have a mobile mammography unit because we serve such a large geographic area,” he said.
“Only about 25 percent of women here get a mammogram,” Bagnall said. “And the one big reason why is they don’t have access. This will result in the early detection and prevention of breast cancer.”
Bagnall told Kohler HSHS is much appreciative of the bank’s donation.
“We are so grateful to have you in the community to support health care needs,” he said.
Kohler believes the mobile mammography unit will be the first of its kind in the Chippewa Valley.
“We just wanted to make sure it got kicked off and they had the resources to do this,” he said. “We just feel we need to give back to our community, and this is a good way to do it to help the most people.”
This partnership between HSHS and Charter Bank is very important, Bagnall said.
“It’s critical. It’s wonderful for a community member to get this jump started,” he said. “We’re blessed and grateful.”
The goal is to have an HSHS mobile mammography unit serving the Chippewa Valley by the spring of 2020.
Coming up later this month, people in several surrounding communities will be able to tour the bus that belongs to HSHS hospitals in eastern Wisconsin. The bus that is being purchased locally will be similar to the bus that will tour the Chippewa Valley.
Following is the schedule:
• June 24: 1 to 2 p.m., Cornell Area Care Center, 320 N. Seventh St., Cornell; 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Prevea Ladysmith Health Center, 1101 W. Lake Ave., Ladysmith.
• June 25: 9 to 10:30 a.m., Prevea Chippewa Falls Health Center, 2509 Highway I, Chippewa Falls; 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Prevea Rice Lake Health Center, 1051 West Ave., Rice Lake; 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Cardinal Glass, 2200 Stokke Parkway, Menomonie.
• June 26: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Prevea Mondovi Health Center, 250 Highway 37, Mondovi; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Prevea Arcadia Health Center, 945 Dettloff Drive, Arcadia.
The mobile mammography bus is expected to serve at least 2,500 women annually in rural areas of west-central Wisconsin.
“Early detection continues to be the best defense against breast cancer,” said Ken Brown, director of imaging services for Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals.
“The ability to take this technology to women outside of the medical facility and to their location will increase the opportunity for women to access screening mammograms easily,” he said.