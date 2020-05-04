Altoona will be doing more roadwork than expected this summer thanks in part to cheaper-than-expected asphalt prices.
Last week the City Council approved using a $440,878 surplus from two large street projects to replace pavement on other worn roads in Altoona.
“This is not that common an occurrence,” David Walter, city engineer and public works director, said of a surplus large enough to fund more roadwork.
Though he didn't have an estimate of how many more miles of city streets can be repaved with the money, Walter noted that the usual annual budget for pavement replacement is only $225,000.
The city is in the process of identifying roads that could be resurfaced with the surplus money. Streets that would qualify would need to be in poor shape, however, their buried utility lines and sidewalks alongside them would still need to be in good condition.
The city's 2020 road projects that came in under budget are reconstructions of Thompson Drive and a portion of Knollwood Trail.
Part of the price reduction was due to the scope of those projects being scaled back as sidewalks and storm sewers are in better condition than initially anticipated.
Another factor was bids on asphaltic concrete pavement that came back lower than what Altoona was used to.
Road projects bid last fall fetched prices of $60 to $65 per ton of asphalt for Altoona. But when the city received bids for its upcoming projects on April 21, the cost came in at $52.75 per ton.
“The unit prices are very favorable. I don't know if it's a direct result of the price of oil,” Walter said.
Others who oversee local road projects say that the recent drop in oil prices plays some role, but there are many factors that affect asphalt prices.
Jon Johnson, Eau Claire County's highway commissioner, opened up bids on Monday afternoon for roadwork with a $51.62 price per ton of asphalt, which is close to what he'd budgeted for.
“We have been getting good asphalt prices the last couple of years,” he said.
The county does often get cheaper prices due to the large volume of asphalt it buys, he said, which is why some small towns buy through its contract to get a discount. Demand for asphalt and producers' capacities also impact prices, Johnson said.
Roadwork that is simpler — fewer intersections and manholes — also influences bid prices on materials including asphalt, said Eau Claire's city engineer, David Solberg.
“Material cost is one thing, but there's a whole lot of of other factors that influence it,” he said.
So far this season, Eau Claire has only received bids back for one contract, which covers resurfacing three streets. The bid prices in that didn't come back notably different than budgeted, Solberg said.
But that's just the first out of about a dozen contracts the city will be receiving bids for this season.
Should prices come back favorably for Eau Claire like they did for Altoona, Solberg said the city would see if a potential surplus could help get more roadwork done.
“It's too early to say, but it is something the city will consider,” he said.
If the city could do more roadwork, Solberg said it wouldn't be a major project, but more likely a resurfacing. Those projects require less work with homeowners and businesses along streets as they don't carry the same special assessments or level of disruption for property owners.
“We'd have to have the right kind of project we'd be able to pull together that doesn't need the same level of public involvement,” Solberg said.