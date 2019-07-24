CHETEK — In her fifth day without power at her residence north of Chetek, Christy Jilek said she’s just happy to go to work, where there’s electricity and running water.
“We are surviving,” Jilek, of the town of Cameron, said Wednesday.
Jilek was one of many Barron County area and northern Wisconsin residents still without power Wednesday afternoon after severe thunderstorms hit the area Friday and Saturday.
About 600 Barron Electric Cooperative clients were still without power Tuesday night, the cooperative said in a Facebook post.
Crews headed out Wednesday morning to work in Chetek, Barron, Weyerhaeuser and other municipalities, but the cooperative was “unable to estimate restoral times as we discover more damage daily,” the cooperative posted on Facebook Wednesday afternoon.
Xcel Energy reported no area outages Wednesday, according to an outage map on the company’s website.
Rebecca Loofboro’s family borrowed a generator to save their chest freezer, but lost their other perishable food, she said.
Loofboro, of Chetek, didn’t have electricity or running water Wednesday afternoon.
“When the tornado came through two years ago, (power) was out about five days also,” Loofboro told the Leader-Telegram in a Facebook message. “It will be interesting to see how much longer it takes.”
The real struggle is for Loofboro’s 5-year-old daughter, she said, who’s playing board games to stay occupied.
“It’s a challenge, but fortunately, we have lots of friends and family in the area to get water and take showers,” Loofboro said.
Other area residents were luckier. Don Tyson of the town of Prairie Lake, on Chetek’s northwest side, found out his power had returned Wednesday morning while golfing at Sioux Creek Golf Course. He immediately texted his daughter in all-capital letters: “YAY!”
“It’s good to have power,” Tyson, a cleanup volunteer, said Wednesday, grinning as he directed a line of pickup trucks hauling brush to a disposal site in Chetek. “It was like living in the olden days.”
Tyson didn’t have a generator, and two trees fell on either side of his house during the weekend’s severe thunderstorms, but he said he’s still lucky.
“You don’t realize what a good thing (power) is until you don’t have it,” Tyson said.
Becky Bruzek’s solution? Candlelight, showering at her family’s houses and grilling out — but she was delighted when her power was restored at noon Wednesday to her New Auburn residence, she told the Leader-Telegram in a Facebook message.
“I’m very grateful to all the men and women that worked to get the power back on,” Bruzek said.
For Janis Grefkowicz of New Auburn, the worst part about the power outage was the lack of running water.
“Especially with kids, neighbors and tenants, this was hard,” Grefkowicz said. “It was rough, but we made it through.”
Grefkowicz, a United Healthcare employee, works from home and lost power Friday night. By Sunday night, when electricity hadn’t returned, she had to buy a generator to go back to work.
“It was just crazy. I just couldn’t believe it,” Grefkowicz said. “We’re very fortunate to have a generator that could power my office.”
Grefkowicz had to use friends’ houses to shower; she and her neighbors were able to use water from her pool to run their toilets, she said.
“We all just had to deal with it,” she said. “We had a lot of campfires outside, got to know each other a lot better. We were all trying to get together and help each other.”
Amanda Jaksha’s power also returned about 10 a.m. Wednesday to her 78-acre town of Prairie Lake property. The residence lost electricity and running water at 6 p.m. Friday.
“It was frustrating, to say the least,” Jaksha said, taking a break from mowing her lawn in the aftermath of the storms. “We’ve got a lot of trees down.”
A National Weather Service meteorologist confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Barron County, both in the village of Turtle Lake area.
Cleanup continued in Chetek Wednesday as city crews cleared debris from sidewalks, and city residents piled branches next to the road.
Tyson said he expects cleanup to take some time.
“All I can say is, thank God they invented the chain saw,” Tyson said.