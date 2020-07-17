A Chetek man is accused of causing the drug overdose death of another man.
Cody F. Ormond, 31, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of first-degree reckless homicide and bail jumping.
Ormond is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Wednesday.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police were sent to Regency Inn & Suites, 1828 S. Hastings Way, at 2 p.m. Dec. 17, 2017, concerning an overdose death.
Hotel staff reported that a man had been found deceased in a room.
The man was found with his head close to the wall and a chair along the east wall of the room. He was lying face down in some clothes.
Police and EMS personnel examined the man’s body. There was mucus discharge from the man’s nose and mouth. No signs of trauma were found on the man’s body.
Officers identified the man based on his driver’s license, which was on a desk in the room. Other items on the desk included a knife, tweezers, pliers and a pair of forceps. There was also residue that looked similar to a controlled substance.
Hotel staff said they last saw the man at 6 p.m. the previous evening.
After searching the room, officers found an informational pamphlet for the overdose antidote Narcan, several empty beverage bottles, three balloons, several new vials of Narcan and large individually-packaged syringes.
Officers met with the man’s girlfriend later that day. She said she had been trying unsuccessfully to get him clean from drugs.
The woman indicated she last spoke to the man around 9 p.m. the previous day, at which time he did not sound intoxicated and did not mention having drugs.
The woman said the man had a history of using heroin and would inject the drugs he was using.
The man’s body was examined and noticeable injection sites were observed on his left arm. One site seemed fresh and had fluid running from it.
Authorities examined the man’s residence the following month and found a series of Facebook communications during the month of December 2017 between the man and Ormond.
Based on the communications, authorities determined the man likely obtained drugs from Ormond.
The man’s cause of death was determined to be probable asphyxiation due to toxological fatality.
Morphine, which is a metabolite of heroin, was found in his blood.
Ormond, who declined to speak with police, was free on bond for an ongoing 2016 felony case in Eau Claire County.
Ormond is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of possession of methamphetamine in August 2017 in Barron County.