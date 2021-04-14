EAU CLAIRE — A Chetek man was fined $443 for making phone threats to an Eau Claire hospital on consecutive days in February, causing the facility to go into a full lockdown mode for a time on Feb. 28.
The man's comments centered around his wife, who was a patient at the hospital, police said.
Chad K. Boese, 31, pleaded guilty this week in Eau Claire County Court to a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. A felony count of terrorist threats was dismissed but considered by Judge Emily Long at sentencing.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer was assigned to investigate threats Boese made Saturday, Feb. 27, to staff members at the Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire, 2310 Craig Road.
Boese reportedly had threatened to drive his truck into the building and beat up staff members for not allowing him to visit his wife because of COVID-19 restrictions.
One staff member told the officer she received a phone call from Boese at 10:30 a.m. Boese immediately stated he “did not care about COVID. I am going to see my (expletive) wife.” The woman said Boese continued to use obscenities and would not allow her to answer him, so she hung up the phone. Boese called a few minutes later and told the woman that if she hung up on him again, he would kill her.
A second staff member said Boese called her at 1:45 p.m., had an angry tone and wanted an update on his wife’s condition. Boese immediately demanded to be allowed to see his wife. “I will drive my truck right there” and “this is going to get worse before it gets better,” Boese said. The second staff member said she perceived these statements as a threat.
The police officer spoke to Boese on the phone on Feb. 27. Boese said he was frustrated with the politics of the COVID-19 restrictions and had no plans of harming anyone.
A second police officer spoke with a Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire security officer at 11:48 p.m. Sunday.
The security officer said Boese had called at 8:45 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, and spoke with a staff member about an issue his wife had with a male nurse who made her feel uncomfortable. During that call, Boese told the staff member that he was going to come to the hospital and “start shooting (expletives).”
Because of the threats made both days, the security officer said, Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire was in full lockdown mode and that staff would be escorted by security out to their vehicles.
A detective spoke with Boese March 1 about the incidents. Boese said he was worried about his wife, who was taken to the hospital on Friday, Feb. 26.
Boese said he did not remember what he said during his phone call to the hospital on Feb. 28 and claimed he had been drunk.
Boese said he was having a difficult time not being able to visit his wife. He said he did not remember threatening to shoot anyone and never had any intention of hurting anyone.