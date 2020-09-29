CHIPPEWA FALLS — A 1967 Mustang Coupe will be restored by area high school students as part of a new program offered at Chippewa Falls High School.
The Boy Scouts of America Chippewa Valley Council has created a new program dubbed Exploring, which has a focus on teaching high school students about a variety of professional fields and career opportunities. Exploring is working with the school district, creating the weekend program, where students work alongside professionals to restore the classic car. An open house will be held 10 a.m.-noon Saturday for those who want to sign up for the project.
Travis Tainter, who has taught automotive technology in the district for the past 16 years, said the district purchased the Mustang in 2014.
“It was a complete not-running car,” Tainter said. “I picked it up from the owner in Minnesota. It was in very tough shape.”
Tainter said he had been looking for a car for a class to rebuild, and he purchased this vehicle using proceeds from a car show held at the school. He picked the Mustang because it was the right “price point” to get the program rolling.
“We paid $800, and the parts are the most affordable for this type of restoration,” he said.
Tainter’s students have done a bit of work on it in the past six years, but never enough to really make any significant progress.
“The time is the biggest problem, and finding students who are dedicated,” he explained. “We’ve never had a class focused on it.”
So, when the Scouts approached Tainter about starting the weekend class, he already had the car in place. The sessions will go for six weeks; enrollment is $42 and limited to eight students. Half the slots are filled. Another series of sessions will be offered early next year.
“Right now, it is good starting shape,” Tainter said. “The car is pretty much stripped down to nothing – no engine, no transmission, and the interior is gutted.”
The plan is to transplant an engine from a 1994 Mustang and install it in the classic.
Tainter said he believes students will love being a part of the restoration, which he estimates will take another two years to complete.
“The Mustang is the epitome of a classic car,” Tainter said. “When it’s done, it will look like a brand new, old car.”
Tainter said the class will help fill a void in the car restoration industry. He stressed that while the program is offered at Chippewa Falls High School, it is open to any high school-age students in an eight-county area.
“There is a need for skilled techs,” Tainter said. “It will be good to get them excited and interested in the trade.”
Jodie Swanson, a director in the Boy Scouts of America Chippewa Valley Council, sees a lot of other offerings coming from this class, such as marketing and journalism, in promoting the restoration, and eventual sale, of the car. Swanson said she likes that the students will be in small classes, learning hands-on skills, from professionals already working in the field.
“It’s at the rebuild stage,” she said. “But it’s at a very good point for kids to learn welding and metal work.”
To get the project done in two years, a separate class of students at Elk Mound High School will rebuild the engine in late spring or early summer.
Swanson is thrilled with the number of sponsors and donors to get the project moving.
“We have one business that is donating the vintage parts, and another business has donated the paint, which is not cheap,” she said.
Swanson is excited the program is launching, after months of planning.
“It’s a lot of moving pieces, and it’s pretty exciting how many people want to be part of this,” she said. “I can’t express enough the willingness of people to work together.”
When the car is done, the current plan is to raffle it off. Swanson said they anticipate selling about 2,000 tickets, selling for $20 each or six for $100. That will translate to about $33,000 in revenue, which will be split between the school district and the Boy Scouts.
To learn more, visit scoutingevent.com/637-67mustangcoupe