EAU CLAIRE — A Chicago man will spend 20 years in prison for his role in the March 2020 homicide at a residence on Eau Claire's south side.
"There was some plan," Eau Claire County Judge Michael Schumacher said Friday at Joe Moya's sentencing hearing. "Regardless of intent, this was a vicious, aggravated circumstance. Mr. Moya didn't do anything to prevent this from happening."
Moya, 29, was sentenced on felony counts of murder-attempted armed robbery and aggravated battery as a party to a crime.
Schumacher ordered Moya to spend five years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
As conditions of supervision, Moya cannot have contact with his co-defendant, or the victims or their families. He must maintain absolute sobriety and undergo any recommended programming or treatment.
Moya must also pay $1,133 in restitution.
Moya and Juan Olivarez, 25, also of Chicago, are connected to the death of Edwin J. Garcia-Smith, 29, of Eau Claire. A third suspect, Ian J. Kearns, 22, of Sandwich, Ill., died in spring 2020 at an Illinois hospital.
Olivarez was sentenced in May to 19 years in prison and five years of extended supervision for the same two charges.
Schumacher said he gave Moya an additional year in prison than Olivarez because he had prior criminal convictions and Olivarez did not. Moya was also released from prison just two months before the Eau Claire incident.
"Mr. Moya had a greater record," Schumacher said.
Both Olivarez and Moya have denied ever entering the victim's apartment. Schumacher said he also doesn't know whether Moya or Olivarez entered Garcia-Smith's apartment.
"I just don't have enough information to make that call," the judge said. "I wish I did."
Police say Moya, Olivarez, Kearns and Garcia-Smith all were members of the same street gang.
Eau Claire County Deputy District Attorney Angela Beranek said Moya has minimized his involvement in this crime has shown lack of remorse.
"He was more concerned about life as a gang member than with the life of (Garcia-Smith)," Beranek said.
Moya's attorney, Andrew Martinez, said there are good reasons why Moya never did enter Garcia-Smith's apartment. His clothing and physical stature do not meet the description of either of the men who entered the apartment, Martinez said.
Kearns was the shooter. The gun left at the scene contained his fingerprints, Martinez said.
"Mr. Moya was there, but he was not inside the apartment," he said.
The trio's intent when they left Chicago was to rob Garcia-Smith, not hurt anyone physically. Moya didn't "come to Eau Claire with the intent to kill. The evidence supports that," Martinez said. "The evidence shows Mr. Moya was the least involved here."
Moya declined to make a statement at his sentencing hearing.
According to the criminal complaint and Eau Claire police:
Police were called to a report of a shooting at 8:40 p.m. on March 20, 2020, at an apartment building in the 4600 block of Kappus Drive.
Police arrived to find a 32-year-old woman sitting in an entryway corridor between two apartments. She had a gunshot wound in one of her legs.
Garcia-Smith was lying nearby, face up.
Garcia-Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to an Eau Claire hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers saw large amounts of blood, broken glass and shell casings inside the couple’s apartment.
Officers were informed that two suspects, wearing all black, were headed on foot toward Golf Road.
Police conducted several interviews with the woman both the night of the shooting and the following two days. The woman said she, Garcia-Smith and their family were in their apartment when two males kicked in the back door, confronted Garcia-Smith and pointed a gun at him.
The woman wrestled one of the intruders to the ground and held him in a headlock. Suddenly she heard shots and realized that both she and Garcia-Smith were shot. The woman was holding her 3-week-old child when she was shot. Her 3- and 5-year-old children were also in the residence at the time of the shooting.
The woman said she did not know the intruders. She said she knew a lot of people did not like Garcia-Smith. She later admitted that Garcia-Smith was a gang member and was involved in drug sales.
The woman said neither intruder said a word during the incident. She said she told them they could take whatever they wanted. After five or six shots were fired in quick succession, the two intruders ran out the same door they entered.
The woman sustained a fractured right femur as a result of her gunshot wound.
An autopsy showed Garcia-Smith was shot three times in the back.
A gun and several shell casings were recovered at the scene.
Moya, Olivarez and Kearns were identified as the suspects during the course of the police investigation.