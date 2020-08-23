EAU CLAIRE — Prospective backyard chickenkeepers would need to get approval from the majority of their neighbors before raising poultry under a proposed change to an Eau Claire city ordinance.
The City Council will hold a public hearing tonight and vote Tuesday on making a change to the 2018 law that allows raising hens within city limits.
Council President Terry Weld and Councilwoman Jill Christopherson are sponsoring the ordinance change that would require residents to collect signatures from neighbors as part of the process for getting a chickenkeeping license.
“I think it’s appropriate for individuals to connect with their neighbors and find out about any concerns,” Christopherson said.
That would include assuring neighbors that the necessary fencing and coop would be built for keeping chickens from getting loose, containing feed so it doesn’t attract pests, and collecting the birds’ waste so it doesn’t spread odors.
Currently, the city sends notices to neighbors within 100 feet of a person applying to get or renew a chicken license. If those neighbors object to it, they have 14 days to contact the city. It then is up to the City Council to decide whether to grant the chickenkeeping license despite those objections.
The change proposed by Weld and Christopherson would require the prospective chickenkeeper to contact all neighbors within 100 feet of their property. At least two-thirds of those neighbors will need to give their written approval for that person to get or renew the chickenkeeping license.
“If they don’t consult with their neighbors, they don’t get the license,” Christopherson said.
Councilman Andrew Werthmann, who had led the push to allow chickens in city limits, said he generally agrees with the proposal.
“I think it’s OK,” he said Friday, agreeing that having prospective chickenkeepers collect signatures will be a more streamlined process for the city.
However, one aspect he’d like tweaked is not requiring signatures for renewing licenses.
“It seems a little cumbersome to have to ask every single year,” he said.
Werthmann said he’d author an amendment or support one at Tuesday’s meeting that would not require signatures for renewals. Instead, he would prefer the city continue to weigh neighbor complaints — if any — when it is time to renew chickenkeeping licenses.
The changes are proposed after the council in recent months had to decide whether two Eau Claire residents would be able to get licenses after-the-fact after they’d been raising chickens illegally and received complaints from neighbors.
On June 9, the council voted 10-1 to grant a license to Mandi Flick after hearing she had met criteria for her East Side Hill backyard to legally house chickens and mitigate concerns raised by neighbors.
On June 14, the council unanimously rejected Shawn Lanier’s request to license the chickens he’d been keeping in the backyard of a Necessity Street residence after neighbors complained of odor and rodents they attributed to the illegal chicken coop.
Christopherson said those situations put the council in a “pseudo-judicial role,” which she felt isn’t the best way to deal with them.
Instead of waiting for a complaint and having the council serve as a mediator, she said the proposed changes are intended to get neighbors talking before there’s a problem.
Christohperson and Werthmann were among the majority that approved the original chickenkeeping ordinance in November 2018. That was an 8-2 vote of the City Council with Weld among the dissenters.
Other Business
Also during this week’s council meetings:
• Plans for a large housing development planned for the southwest corner of Old Towne Hall and Graff roads on Eau Claire’s far southeast corner is slated for a public hearing tonight before a vote on Tuesday afternoon. Wurzer Builders is planning a total of 328 rental units in a mix of different buildings slated for 38 acres located next to Washington Town Hall.