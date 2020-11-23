EAU CLAIRE — Home-grown egg enthusiasts will need to collect chicken scratchings from their neighbors to own live poultry in Eau Claire under changes proposed to city ordinances.
During its 4 p.m. meeting today, the City Council is scheduled to vote on changing the process for obtaining or renewing a chickenkeeping license by adding a requirement that a majority of neighbors must sign in favor of it.
Currently the city sends out notices to neighbors when someone living nearby applies for a chickenkeeping license. If neighbors object to the license, the council decides whether it should be granted.
Changes proposed by council President Terry Weld and Councilwoman Jill Christopherson would instead require would-be chickenkeepers to get signatures from two-thirds of their neighbors to get a license.
The proposal came forth after the council had to decide earlier this year if two households could keep chickens. Following neighbor complaints, the city had learned the two Eau Claire residents had unlicensed chickens. The council weighed appeals from the owners and neighbor complaints, ultimately opting to grant one of the licenses, but not the other.
Following that, Weld and Christopherson suggested changes to the chickenkeeping ordinance. Initially proposed three months ago, a vote was postponed in August to seek input from chickenkeepers and neighborhood leaders.
During Monday night's council meeting, Weld said he did not know if the city had gotten any feedback since then.
A public hearing on the proposed changes was on Monday night's agenda, but no one came forward to speak on the topic.
Earlier this month, the council voted 7-4 to lower the cost for chickenkeeping licenses. Currently $90, the cost for a license will drop to $60 next year.
The council first adopted an urban chicken ordinance in fall 2018, which allows Eau Claire residents to keep up to five hens for the purposes of egg-laying.