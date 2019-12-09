RICE LAKE — Lifesaving efforts could not save a child who police found unresponsive in the Red Cedar River.
According to a Rice Lake Police Department news release:
At about 9:33 p.m. Sunday officers were dispatched to a residence in the city for a missing child. The caller told dispatch the front door to the home was open, and the child could have been missing up to 30 minutes.
At about 10:55 p.m. an officer using a thermal imaging tool located the child in the river. The child was rushed by ambulance to a hospital where lifesaving measures were unsuccessful.
The child's name and age have not been released.
The Rice Lake Fire Department, EMS personnel and many residents assisted in the search. Law enforcement deployed a K-9 unit and drone in the search.