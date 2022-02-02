ALTOONA — A mother’s struggles in a high-profile Chippewa Valley criminal case may lead to a change in state law.
State Rep. Jesse James, R-Altoona, introduced a bill in October that would allow a parent of a child under 14 to change a child’s last name without the other parent’s consent if the other parent is convicted of child sex crimes or other serious offenses.
The bill, which passed the state Senate last week, stems from the case of former Altoona schools superintendent Dan Peggs, who was sentenced Dec. 2 in federal court to eight years in prison for possession of child pornography.
Peggs’ ex-wife, Ashley, who filed for divorce within weeks of Dan’s initial arrest in February 2020 on charges of sex trafficking of a minor and making child pornography, approached James for help after hitting a roadblock when attempting to change the names of her four daughters to protect them from the local stigma associated with the Peggs name.
While Ashley and her daughters have been using her maiden name, Lien, for a while, they haven’t legally changed their last names yet.
Despite spending a significant amount of money to have Dan served with the legal documents, Ashley said the courts wouldn’t allow her to change the kids’ names without consent of the father, who refused, and she didn’t want to change her name ahead of the children.
“I just feel the children shouldn’t be punished for the actions of adults,” James said. “This bill is about protecting our kids.”
Ashley Peggs, who was awarded full physical and legal custody of her children, testified before a legislative committee that she pursued the name change because she feared the girls could be bullied, teased or harassed for the things their father had done and didn’t think the family should have to flee the community to avoid such potentially traumatic actions.
She asked lawmakers to consider how the bill “can protect innocent children from becoming further affected by the crime a parent commits (and) allow them to grow in a safe, innocent environment where we can preserve their childhood and keep it from being contaminated from the toxic choices of others.”
In promoting the bill, James said he also became aware of other local cases where parents had struggled to change the names of children who had a parent convicted of child sex crimes, which he said are becoming more prevalent. The legislation would help families move on with their lives, he added.
The bill would allow a parent to change the last name of a child without notice to the other parent if the other parent has been convicted of certain homicide or sex offenses.
James said he is hopeful the bill, which was recommended by the Assembly Committee on Family Law, will be approved by the Assembly later this month and then be signed into law by Gov. Tony Evers.
The bipartisan bill has multiple co-sponsors from both major parties, including Sen. Jeff Smith, D-town of Brunswick.