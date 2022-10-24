EAU CLAIRE — Children of a woman who was fatally crushed in a 2020 industrial accident are suing a bean supplier, alleging the company’s negligence was a factor in their mother’s death.

Forklift operator Mary Falk died July 27, 2020, at the Bush Brothers and Co. factory in Augusta after a large container of dried garbanzo beans fell on her, according to the lawsuit and a report on the incident.

