The Children’s Museum of Eau Claire will close to the public from Monday through Sunday, March 29.
The decision was made Friday in response to the coronavirus by the museum’s executive committee and executive team.
As of Friday, 10 percent of children’s museums nationwide had already announced closure. More than 66% of children’s museums in Wisconsin anticipated closing by Monday, according to the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire.
The executive committee said the Children’s Museum is in sound financial shape and has liquidity to absorb this unprecedented time.
The focus right now is to take care of the museum’s employees financially as best as possible for as long as possible, the executive committee said.
• • •
Mayo Clinic Health System has enacted new visitor restrictions for all of its facilities in northwestern Wisconsin.
As of Friday, visitors were restricted to one visitor per person.
Exceptions to this include two visitors for end-of-life patients, pediatric patients, and patients who have language barriers.
This policy will remain in place until further notice.
Visitors who are ill should not come to visit patients.
Mayo Clinic Health System encourages family members to consider other ways to connect with their loved ones by phone or other devices.
Several events hosted by Mayo Clinic Health System are also being postponed. Visit mayoclinichealthsystem.org for a full list of events by location.