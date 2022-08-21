EAU CLAIRE —Mandy Runge, chief operating officer for the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire, said many area parents had the same lament for her over these past few pandemic-ridden years: You don’t know what you have until it’s gone.
The limited return of summer programming last summer only reinforced that notion.
“We knew parents were ready,” Runge said. “We knew it was time to start doing more activities and events.”
Since then, Runge said the museum is slowly but surely bracing for a new normal as construction of the new museum building nears completion, making way for the return of larger exhibits, increased programming and larger class sizes. If all remains on track, this will mark the museum’s final summer of capping classes at 40 people.
In the past, Runge said programs and events held by CMEC would draw in as many as 200 participants per session. Nearly all programs, she added, would sell out. This summer, all available classes sold out in around eight minutes, she said.
Runge doesn’t expect that degree of enthusiasm to change in January, when the new building is scheduled to open to the public.
“We anticipate when we open to be inundated by guests, which is great. It’s a good thing,” Runge said. “We may look at having timed sessions to begin with, just so we don’t have to turn anyone away.”
A lot more to offer
Michael McHorney, CMEC’s executive director, said the unique design and larger size of the new museum — roughly 4,000 square feet bigger than the old building — will allow CMEC to function in a way it never had before.
Due to a more efficient layout and a decrease in office space, McHorney explained, the total square footage of the exhibits themselves and classroom space will increase by over 6,000 square feet. In total, McHorney said he expects the new building will accommodate about 100,000 visitors per year, as opposed to the approximately 80,000 visitors per year at the old location.
A visit to the new and improved CMEC will not be the same as a visit to the old one.
“Our goal with this project has been to basically be bolder, better for our community and ultimately create a bigger experience, too,” McHorney said. “A lot of the reasons we’ve chosen to build a new museum versus trying to maybe remodel or do something adding on to the previous location was because of that goal.”
Along with increased programming, the addition of new and repurposed exhibits, and the possibility of after-hours private museum rental, McHorney said the new building will also feature a preschool and child development center.
Combined, the new facets of the museum are designed to address key community needs, McHorney explained, including a space for childcare, a fitness and nutrition area aiming to decrease incidences of childhood obesity, and interactive spaces designed to nourish social and emotional development.
“We’ve always been about play and fun — and people might describe it as entertainment, as well — but, really, our organization exists to meet and address community needs,” McHorney said. “And that is certainly something we’re doing through this new building. So, I’m excited to see how that really plays out and how we can continue to think about new ways of meeting and addressing community needs.”
Runge noted that other programs offered by the museum feature a heavy emphasis on science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. Once the new building is open, she said, the museum website will feature a daily schedule of available programming.
Building something special
And what would a museum of extraordinary intentions be without an extraordinary structure?
Though the exterior of the new building on its own is unique, the interior is one-of-a-kind. The new CMEC will be the first two-story building in the world to use Structural Round Timber. Essentially, the building’s frame will be supported by trees in their natural form.
The architect behind the design is Malcom Holzman, of Steinberg Hart. And the SRT installation was completed by Madison-based company WholeTrees Structures.
Runge said the design helps the new museum encapsulate the spirit of the North Woods.
“I had a hard time visualizing how these trees were going to stay in place and what was going to happen, but the way they have the fixtures holding them in — it’s very cool,” Runge said. “That is a huge nod to our area, to Wisconsin in general.”
Amelia Baxter, chief executive officer of WholeTrees, told WEAU 13 News in June that the method of using SRT in place of steel, concrete or engineered wood is more sustainable and carbon-sequestering. She added that the unprocessed wood is regionally-sourced and generally stronger than its refined counterpart, WEAU reported.
Sustainability, McHorney noted, is another key component to the new museum’s design. The building will be powered by 100% renewable energy through geothermal and solar sources. The roof, he said, holds 308 solar panels, and there are 16 geothermal wells around the building.
All-in-all, McHorney said the intent behind the design of the building is to evoke play through architecture in a way that is fun, comfortable, welcoming and educational.
“Thus far, we’ve received a very positive response,” McHorney said. “The building — I’ve heard people describe it as maybe unusual and, so, it’s unique and different, but it should be. It’s a children’s museum, after all.”
McHorney said the building will ultimately cost about $12.5 million to complete. CMEC is only $3.2 million away from its fundraising goal. Donations of any amount may be made on the CMEC website.
According to Runge, CMEC currently employs four full-time employees and five part-time employees. Once the new museum opens, she expects to add a handful of part-timer workers.
McHorney said an admission rate has not yet been set for the new building, but membership packages will be available once a rate is set.
“Now our vision and hope is that people will come and enjoy it,” he said.