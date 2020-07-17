It’s a whole new world out there − especially for the actors and crew of “Newsies,” the latest production of the Eau Claire Children’s Theatre.
They will take their show on the road to Chippewa Falls next week to a new outdoor venue.
“Newsies” will run July 22 through July 24 at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds’ main stage, 225 Edward St., Chippewa Falls. Audiences are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.
The musical is led by Jack Kelly, a newsboy who rallies other New York City newspaper salespeople into going on strike after their lives are complicated by a publisher, Joseph Pulitzer, who raises newspaper prices; a young female reporter joins in on the fun.
Jeffrey Peterson, who plays the lead role of Kelly, said he’s hoped the Children’s Theatre would put on “Newsies” ever since he saw the touring show’s stop at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis.
“It’s high energy, there’s humor, heart, everything you’d want in a musical,” Peterson said.
It took some jockeying to adapt the show for the coronavirus pandemic. The actors wear clear plastic face shields instead of masks — that way they can still speak and sing, and audiences will be able to see their faces.
When cast members began wearing clear face shields instead of masks for the first time, “it was like meeting everyone for the first time,” joked Dennis Friedrichsen, who plays Pulitzer, the show’s villainous newspaper publisher.
More notably, the actors will keep their distance on stage, as the show has been reworked so actors won’t be in close contact. The actors must convey a rebellion and a love story with no hugging or touching throughout the show, said Steve Turek, who plays the roles of Nunzio and Governor Roosevelt.
“Wherever we go with it, it’s all about adapting to the environment,” said actor Erin Hayes, who plays intrepid newspaper reporter Katherine Plumber. “We’re just happy we get to do this.”
The “Newsies” story is a classic — the Broadway musical won two Tony Awards and popular acclaim, and it’s based on a 1992 film starring Christian Bale.
Several ECCT cast members said the highlight of the show is its energetic dance component.
The young actors rehearsed the dance numbers outdoors for several weekends, Turek said.
The promise of intense dance numbers was a big draw for young actor Keegan Luedtke, who plays the role of Les, one of the youngest Newsies. “People told me I had to audition,” he said.
Cast members universally said they’re emotional and happy that they get to put on a show while theaters across the world are still dark because of COVID-19.
“Masks can be tough to perform in, but the pro is, we still can,” Peterson said.
“Theater can still be done through all of this,” said KC Bray, who plays the role of Davey.
ECCT executive director Wayne Marek said the actors have been in rehearsals since June 1.
“Newsies” will be the first play held at the fairgrounds’ main stage, the fair’s executive director Rusty Volk told the Leader-Telegram this month. The new venue will allow audiences to bring their own lawn chairs and allow more space for social distancing.
Volk estimated attendance could be 200 to 300 per night, with audiences socially distancing.
The fairgrounds’ stage, a permanent fixture at the site, was built in 2016, along with a roughly 3,000-seat grandstand.