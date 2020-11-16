EAU CLAIRE — The Children’s Museum of Eau Claire may be closed now because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers have big plans for when the museum reopens in 2022 in a new downtown building.
The museum just unveiled artist renderings of the planned new facility next to the North Barstow Street parking ramp, and they show a gleaming new structure featuring a two-story bank of windows, actual Wisconsin tree trunks used as support columns and a variety of modern exhibits.
“Our themes for this project are to be bolder, better and bigger, and I think that really comes through in the renderings,” said Michael McHorney, the museum’s executive director.
Among the highlights of the new design, which will include more than 6,000 square feet of additional exhibit and classroom space, are the addition of an outdoor area to be used year-round, a water exhibit that museum officials hope will incorporate a fire truck and a tree that will shed leaves that children will be able to rake up.
Due to COVID-19, the museum closed March 16 but reopened July 6. It then closed again Aug. 2, with officials announcing in September it would remain closed until playtime begins in the new building at what is known as the Liner Site at 126 N. Barstow St.
In October 2019, the Eau Claire Redevelopment Authority entered into a memorandum of understanding with the museum and Monarch Ventures to construct buildings on the vacant lot.
The museum signed a development agreement with the city in August calling for the museum and the Monarch Ventures facility to share the block, with the buildings constructed in a U-shape to create a courtyard in the middle. Preliminary plans call for the children’s museum to be a two-story, 23,500-square-foot building, and the Monarch Ventures building to be three stories and 27,000 square feet, which would include room for a restaurant and commercial space.
McHorney expressed confidence that the new museum would be a community treasure that will provide a boost to Chippewa Valley tourism — as well as a ton of fun and learning for children. The existing museum at 220 S. Barstow St. already generates an estimated $2.2 million in economic activity annually, about half of which comes from tourism.
Museum records show it has attracted visitors from 43 states and 42 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties.
The facility attracted about 80,000 visitors a year before the coronavirus struck, and McHorney said he expects that figure to climb to at least 100,000 after the new building opens.
To make the conceptual drawings a reality, the museum announced that it will collaborate in a rare joint venture with two local contractors: Hoeft Builders of Altoona and Market & Johnson of Eau Claire.
“We’ve worked with both of them over the years, and we wanted to see how they both could have a role in this project,” McHorney said. “They both do great work.”
Hoeft Builders will focus on creating the interior and Market & Johnson will construct the exterior of the building.
“Why wouldn’t we do this project together?” Hoeft Builders CEO Peter Hoeft said in a news release. “It’s about continuing to support the children’s opportunity to learn hands-on today, tomorrow and forever.”
Likewise, Market & Johnson Vice President Jason Plante said the company is excited to be part of another major community investment.
“Market & Johnson is proud to be partnering with fellow community leaders at Hoeft to provide the museum a unique collaboration between the two companies,” Plante said in the release. “Working alongside one another is just another symbol of how important partnerships are to our region and making projects like this a reality.”
Construction is scheduled to begin in spring 2021 and the new museum should open in summer 2022.
Planning for exhibits has involved dozens of community residents, plus a number of children who were asked to share their dreams. Not surprisingly, local children made it clear they want to see something dinosaur-related at the new museum.
“We were thinking that too,” McHorney said, “so the designs we came up with will definitely have that feature.”
So far, the museum has been focused on securing major donations toward the project. The public phase of the fundraising campaign is expected to begin in January.