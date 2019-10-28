It’s officially chili season. I know this because I’ve made chili twice already and nobody complained. My son in college even lit up a bit when I delivered a container full of it the other day.
Chili recipes are a dime a dozen, and everyone swears they have the “best chili recipe” ever. If you don’t believe me, just search “best chili recipes” on your computer. You’ll find many options.
Chili is a very personal thing with many different preferences out there from the kind of meat used (or even no meat) to the hotness factor to the wide array of spices used and, of course there are all of the “secret” ingredients cooks swear by.
While the specific recipes vary, there a few basic tips compiled by thekitchn.com that will help you get your chili recipe off to a good start:
• Brown the meat first. Raw meat and a pot of chili are two things that don’t belong together. If the recipe includes any type of ground meat, bacon, chorizo or beef cubes, it should always be browned first.
Browning also adds an extra savory flavor that cannot be replicated by simmering on the stovetop or in a slow cooker. The exception to the rule is chicken. Chicken chili recipes typically call for the chicken to be poached alongside the other ingredients.
• Make your own chili seasoning. Skip the store-bought stuff. The most flavorful chili starts with a really good spice mix. Instead of the list of spices that tends to vary between recipes, make your own custom seasoning mix. Use as much or as little as you like to flavor the chili to your taste. Best of all, you’ll have a jar or seasoning mix to use in future chili recipes.
• Add seasonings early and often. Don’t wait until the end or you’ll miss out on some wonderful flavors. When you add seasonings early on, the flavors mingle and develop an even richer taste while the chili simmers.
• Add some acidity at the end. Many cooks believe that if a chili simmers all day, it should be ready to ladle right into bowls to enjoy. While all that time in the slow cooker or on the stovetop has created a wonderful, deep aroma, the long cook time can result in a flat flavor.
Add a teaspoon of vinegar — either apple cider or sherry vinegar — or a squeeze of lemon or lime juice to bring a bright, tangy flavor to each bite.
• Don’t skip the toppings. No matter what kind of chili you’re cooking up, toppings are a must to make in complete.
Toppings are meant to complement, contrast and highlight different components of the chili. Greek yogurt and sour cream, avocado and even shredded cheese are each a great balance for spicy chilies. Scallions and cilantro add a pop of freshness, while sliced jalapenos give mild chili a punch of heat.
Slow Cooker Enchilada Chili
1 15-oz can chili beans with sauce
1 15-oz can drained black beans
1 10-oz can enchilada sauce
1 C vegetable stock
½ C diced bell pepper
½ C whole kernel frozen corn
1 Tbsp chili powder
1 Tbsp cumin
Toppings: Cheese, jalapeno, tomatoes, cilantro, etc.
Combine all ingredients except for toppings in a slow cooker, stir, cover, and cook on high for 4 hours. Once fully cooked, serve in bowls topped with cheese, jalapeno, tomatoes, cilantro and ingredients of your choice.
Alternate cooking instructions: Saute bell peppers over medium-high heat in a large pot with a little oil, until they soften. Add in all remaining ingredients except for toppings, and cook over medium heat for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Serve in bowls and topped with cheese, jalapeno, tomatoes, cilantro and ingredients of your choice. Recipe and photo courtesy of thetaylor-house.com.
Sweet Potato Turkey Chili
1 lb ground turkey
1 medium onion, chopped
2 bell peppers, chopped
1 jalapeño, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 1/2 Tbsp chili powder
1 tsp ground cumin
1 tsp dried oregano
1 tsp sea salt
1/2 tsp ground black pepper
1 28 oz can diced tomatoes
1 C tomato sauce (ideally no-sugar-added)
1 15-oz can black beans, drained and rinsed
1 15-oz can kidney beans, drained and rinsed
1 large sweet potato, cubed
Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add ground turkey and cook until browned, about 3 to 4 minutes. Add in onions and cook for 3 more minutes. Add in peppers, jalapeno and garlic and cook for another 2 minutes.
Add spices, diced tomatoes, tomato sauce, beans and sweet potato and bring mix to a boil.
Once boiling, lower heat to a simmer and cook for about 30 to 40 minutes, uncovered or until desired consistency is reached. Recipe and photo courtesy of thehealthymaven.com.
White Chicken Chili
1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1/4 C shredded Monterey Jack cheese
1/4 C crushed tortilla chips
1 small yellow onion, diced
1/2 C sour cream
1 1/2 C frozen corn
Freshly chopped cilantro, for garnish
1 jalapeño, seeded and minced
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
2 cloves garlic, minced
5 C low-sodium chicken broth
1/2 tsp oregano
2 4.5-oz cans green chilies
1/2 tsp ground cumin
3 boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into thirds
2 15-oz cans white beans, drained and rinsed
In a large pot, over medium heat, heat oil. Add onion and jalapeño and cook until soft, about 5 minutes. Add garlic, oregano, and cumin and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add green chilies, chicken, and broth and season with salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer, covered, 10 to 12 minutes, until chicken is tender and cooked through.
Transfer chicken to a plate and shred with two forks. Return to pot and add white beans and corn. Bring to a simmer and let cook, 10 minutes. Turn off heat and stir in sour cream. Ladle chili into bowls and garnish with cilantro, cheese and chips before serving. Recipe and photo courtesy of puffood.com.
Famous Slow Cooker Chili
3 lbs hamburger, browned
2 14.5-oz cans petite, diced tomatoes
1 medium onion, chopped
30-oz can tomato sauce
15.5-oz can chili beans
2 C water
2 Tbsp chili powder
1 1/2 tsp garlic salt
4 tsp cumin
2 tsp oregano
In a large crock pot mix all ingredients together. Cook on low for 8 to 10 hours. Top with sour cream and cheese if desired.
Note — To make on the stove top, mix together browned hamburger, tomatoes, onion, tomato sauce, chili beans and water in a large pot. Simmer for one hour, stirring occasionally. After a hour add chili powder, garlic salt, cumin and oregano. Simmer for an additional 2 hours. Serve topped with sour cream and cheese if desired. Recipe and photo courtesy of julieseatsandtreats.com.
Wrangler’s Beef Chili
1 lb ground beef, 93% lean or leaner
1/2 C chopped onion
1 15-oz can pinto beans, drained and rinsed
2 8-oz cans no-salt added or regular tomato sauce
1 C frozen corn
1 C water
2 tsp chili powder
2 tsp ground cumin
1 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp dried oregano leaves
1/4 tsp pepper
Hot cooked whole wheat macaroni, optional
Optional toppings: Crushed baked tortilla chips, chopped green or regular onion, chopped tomato, chopped bell pepper, chopped fresh cilantro, reduced-fat shredded cheddar cheese, nonfat Greek yogurt
Heat large, nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add ground beef and onions; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking beef into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove drippings.
Cook's tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160 degrees. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
Stir in beans, tomato sauce, corn, water, spices and herbs. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 20 to 25 minutes, stirring occasionally. Serve over macaroni, if desired. Garnish with toppings, as desired.
Variations
Cincinnati-Style Beef Chili: Stir in 1 teaspoon cinnamon with other seasonings. Serve over hot cooked whole wheat spaghetti.
Moroccan-Style Beef Chili: Substitute 1 cup frozen peas for corn. Stir in 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice with other seasonings. Serve over whole hot cooked whole wheat couscous or brown rice. Recipe and photo courtesy of beeftips.com.
Ranchers Texas Chili (Chili Con Carne)
Chili Paste Starter:
3 Tbsp ancho chili powder
3 Tbsp cornmeal
1 Tbsp chipotle chili powder
1 Tbsp ground cumin
1 Tbsp cocoa powder
1 Tbsp smoked paprika
2 tsp ground coriander
2 tsp Mexican oregano
Texas Chili:
3 ½ to 4 lbs stew meat (or chuck roast cut into 1- to 1¼-inch chunks)
2 Tbsp oil
2 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce
1 large onion, diced
2 poblano peppers, diced
1 to 5 jalapeños, minced
8 to 12 cloves garlic, minced
1 Tbsp brown sugar
4 C beef broth
1 14-oz can tomato sauce
2 14-oz cans rinsed/drained pinto beans, optional
To make the paste, combine the ingredients for the paste in a small bowl and slowly stir in 1/2 cup of hot water. Mix and set this aside for now.
Season the meat with a generous pinch of salt and pepper. Heat a large chili pot over medium-high heat. Add 1 tablespoon of oil to the pot and add a few pieces of meat at a time. Sear the meat on all sides, about 2 to 3 minutes and remove it to a plate. Repeat the process until all the meat is seared. You may need a little more oil than what’s listed depending on how well marbled the meat is.
If needed, add another drizzle of oil to the pan along with the chopped onions and the poblanos. Use a wooden spoon to scrape any brown bits left behind by the meat and cook for 5 minutes. Then, add the garlic and jalapeños and continue to cook for another 1 to 2 minutes or until fragrant.
Add the prepared chili paste to the pot and stir it in so that it coats everything nicely. Allow the paste to cook for 1 minute before adding the brown sugar, Worcestershire, beef broth, tomato sauce, 1 cup water and ½ teaspoon salt. Use the wooden spoon to scrape the bottom so that none of the chili paste is sticking.
Add the seared meat and allow the chili to come to a boil before lowering the heat to low and allowing it to cook for 2 ½ to 3 ½ hours. Set aside 1 cup of water and add in a ¼ cup every time you stir the chili if it’s thickened. Stir the chili every 30 to 45 minutes to make sure it’s not sticking. You may not need all of the water if you’re going bean-free, but with beans you generally need a little more. Add the beans around the 2-hour mark so that they have a chance to cook for at least half an hour before serving. Serve topped with your favorite chili toppings.
Notes — If you use a chuck roast, be sure to trim as much of the fat as possible. The natural marbling is more than enough. You can also replace some of the water/beef broth with a bottle of beer or brewed coffee. Recipe courtesy of littlespicejar.com.