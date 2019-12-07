Chippewa County sent out a message to all the towns, villages and cities within its borders earlier this month to see if they are interested in becoming partners in a potential new business park.
County Administrator Randy Scholz sent letters to officials at 22 towns, four villages and five cities to both notify them of the county’s interest in creating a new business park and see if any municipalities are interested in joining in.
“Specifically, please let me know if you are interested in potentially partnering with Chippewa County on a future business park in your jurisdiction,” he wrote.
Because a northern part of the city of Eau Claire is within Chippewa County, the Eau Claire City Council is scheduled to consider Scholz’s invitation during its Tuesday afternoon meeting. The council is scheduled to vote on a resolution to enter into a partnership for the development of a potential business park.
One of the few specific requirements mentioned in Scholz’s letter to municipal leaders is that there be at least 200 or more acres of land available for a business park. Other requirements would be forthcoming after Madison-based consultant Ady Advantage determines which industries the new business park would want to attract and needs of those prospective tenants.
Town, village and city leaders who do reply to Scholz’s overture would be invited to confidential meetings on Jan. 6 or 7 to discuss potential sites for a business park as well as resources those communities might be willing to offer as part of a partnership.
Chippewa County began the planning process for a new business park in fall 2018 because the Lake Wissota Business Park was running out of available space. That current business park is home to Star Blends, a Mills’ Fleet Farm distribution center, Chippewa River Industries and General Beer Northwest.