CHIPPEWA FALLS — Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said he has been working on plans to get body cameras for his officers for the past five years.
“Obviously, the public wants the cameras, and we want them,” Kowalczyk said. “It’s long overdue. It will be a benefit to our department.”
The Chippewa County Board authorized spending $75,000 on purchasing 30 body cameras as part of the county’s $11.5 million capital improvement plan. The cameras will go to deputies and four jailers. Kowalczyk said the new equipment will be purchased early next year and be implemented immediately.
Kowalczyk said his agency has some cameras in squad cars, but no body cameras. He has fielded questions in the past from people who wanted to see footage, only to find out that none existed.
“The majority of the requests come from defense attorneys,” Kowalczyk said. “They want footage of arrests. We also occasionally get a complaint against an officer; this could be very helpful in that respect.”
Kowalczyk noted there are other benefits to having cameras. For instance, contacts with juveniles could be recorded so victims of sensitive crimes do not have to relive their account of events.
A year ago, the cameras were estimated to cost $203,000. However, the county has a new software system that will allow them to more easily store footage and data at a lower cost, explained county administrator Randy Scholz. With the lower cost, Scholz said it was time to move forward on obtaining the equipment.
“It’s been a priority,” Scholz said. “It’s really been about the funding. The whole IT side of the storage has dropped.”
However, Scholz noted the entire cost for the cameras will wind up being about $162,000 over a five-year span because the county will spend $20,600 annually on operational expenses.
Chippewa County collected $6.29 million in its half-percent sales tax this year, which actually increased 1.16% from $6.22 million last year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The county’s five-year average is now $5.74 million.
“It definitely surprised the experts,” Scholz said of the increase. “When (COVID) happened, people said it would affect our numbers, but it didn’t.”
By county ordinance, revenue collected from sales tax must be used on capital purchases, and cannot be used on salaries. So, the county has generally used it to purchase vehicles, computers, and pay for road and bridge projects. Additionally, by ordinance, about $1.4 million of the sales tax revenue is used as a property tax credit.
The county’s 2022 capital improvement plan includes:
• $7.9 million for highway & bridge construction, including the county’s share of the Cobban Bridge replacement.
• $1 million for highway machinery purchases.
• $415,000 to replace the roof at the county courthouse.
• $150,000 to replace jail windows that were installed in 1949
• $120,000 to replace snowmobile trail bridges
• $275,000 to replace non-highway department vehicles
• $80,000 to upgrade courthouse and jail video camera system
• $59,000 to study groundwater quality
The roof replacement is for the courthouse wing constructed in 1992. At 29 years old, it is considered at the end of life. Additional roof insulation will be required to meet today’s energy code.
“It may not be glamorous, but it can save a lot of money if we have a leak,” Scholz said.
The county also has been running a deficit in the Human Services Department in recent years, and has used the entire $1 million fund balance/reserves. Scholz explained that the tax levy portion of the county’s overall budget will be increased by $200,000 for that department, and the highway department’s budget will be reduced by that amount. However, the highway department’s reduction in the tax levy will be covered by an increase in money coming from sales tax revenue.