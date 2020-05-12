CHIPPEWA FALLS — Chippewa County is creating small business disaster relief loans to help some businesses in the county stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board voted 8-7 Tuesday to adopt the plan to distribute up to $300,000.
The loans will go to up to 30 area businesses, with a maximum amount of $10,000. The loans are meant for companies that have no more than 10 employees. The maximum length of the loans would be five years. The first year would be interest free; following years would be at a 1.5% interest rate.
Supervisor Buck Steele of Holcombe proposed an amendment that the 30 loans be distributed equally throughout the 15 county supervisor districts, two each. That amendment passed unanimously.
The original proposal to the board was to issue up to 50 loans, spending up to $500,000, but that amount was reduced to $300,000 as part of Steele’s amendment.
Charlie Walker, Chippewa County Economic Development Corp. executive director, told the board his agency has used a revolving loan fund for years to assist companies. The balance in that account is $556,000.
County Administrator Randy Scholz said the loans would be issued on a first-come, first-served basis.
“These are high-risk loans,” Scholz warned.
However, Walker said that perhaps 35% of these small businesses would not reopen if they are still closed at the end of May.
Reopening plans
Chippewa County officials are looking at ways to safely reopen the government.
“The last several weeks have been challenging,” Scholz told the board. “We have worked hard to keep lines of communication open at this time. We’ve been trying to do our best to get information out.”
Scholz didn’t announce a timeline for when the courthouse could reopen.
“Chippewa County will look different when we first reopen, and there may be best practices that will continue for an indefinite period of time,” he said.
Instead, Scholz said the county has created a “welcome back” task force that has looked at topics like placing physical barriers between employees and the public, which should be in place in coming weeks. He also talked about not requiring county employees to take temperature checks before going to work, but he urged everyone to closely monitor their own health.
“We wanted to change the narrative to a positive,” Scholz said.
The task force also is looking at topics ranging from a face-mask policy to use of other personal protective equipment to more signage encouraging people to wash their hands.
Anticipated sales tax revenue drop
A drop in the sales tax will not impact the 2020 budget because the county’s policy is sales tax revenue is collected and spent the following year. So the anticipated drop in revenue will have an impact on 2022 finances, Scholz explained.
Finance director Melissa Roach told the County Board that the sales tax revenue for the first quarter of the year was at expected levels, as shopping hadn’t been curtailed yet. She is expecting to see the next financial numbers in early June, which will show the drop-off.
“When we budget for the sales tax, we have been conservative,” Roach said. “We may see a deficit, but I don’t think it’s as drastic as others will see.”
The sales tax in Chippewa County is 5.5 percent. Chippewa County collects a half-percent sales tax, which totaled $5.7 million in 2019. By county ordinance, those dollars must go toward a property tax credit — this year it is $1.5 million — and those dollars cannot be used to pay salaries or benefits. The county spends the rest of the sales tax revenue on capital purchases, from building repairs to purchasing new vehicles and computers, to highway and bridge projects.
“Fortunately, we don’t use this money to balance our budget,” Roach said.
The county also is starting work on preparing its 2021 operating budget. A preliminary budget should head to the executive committee and county board by September, with approval coming in November.
This is the second consecutive month the board met virtually.
“Hopefully this is the last meeting we have to do this, and we can get back to some sort of normalcy,” Scholz said.