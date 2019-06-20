CHIPPEWA FALLS — Because of ongoing deficits in the Chippewa County Department of Public Health, county Administrator Randy Scholz announced that five positions will be eliminated this year to balance the home health care budget.
“Of those, one vacant position will not be re-filled and four part-time positions will be laid off,” Scholz wrote in a letter Tuesday, which was shared at the county’s Executive Committee meeting that day. “It is always difficult when we have to cut positions, especially through a layoff.”
The home health care budget was at a deficit at the end of 2018, and “has been running in a deficit since 2013,” Scholz wrote. “There was a study completed in 2015 to help reduce the deficit and there has also been tax levy added to Home Health Care budget over the years. Despite the study and added tax levy, Home Health Care is still operating in a deficit.”
The main reason for the deficit is the declining number of clients, Scholz said.
“In 2014, there were 1,220 clients, and in 2019, that number projects to be 828,” he said.
Before the Executive Committee meeting Tuesday, Scholz and human resources director Toni Hohlfelder met with the employees who will be laid off.
“We did not want those employees to hear a rumor or have someone else tell them about the layoffs,” Scholz wrote. “We offered each affected employee a choice to either take a separation agreement effective now or work until Aug. 1, 2019; either choice results in the same compensation for the employee.”
Home health care clients should not be affected by the staff reduction, Scholz contends, as the staffing level should meet the current needs. However, a foot care service will be eliminated, and Public Health officials will work with clients to find other providers.
Chippewa County Supervisor Steve Gerrish of Lake Hallie, who is on the Executive Committee, said he understands the reasons behind the cuts.
“It’s never good news to lay off employees, but the business model has just changed so much,” Gerrish said. “It just got to a cost point where we couldn’t provide the services. Hopefully, this is a long-term solution.”
Scholz new contract, pay increase
The Executive Committee reviewed a resolution to give a Scholz a pay raise and new contract that would extend through the end of 2023.
Scholz started as Chippewa County administrator on Feb. 12, 2018, and was given a two-year-contract set to expire Feb. 12, 2020.
However, the proposed extension would replace that contract.
Under the new contract, Scholz would still earn $125,460 plus fringes in 2020, which are the wages under his current deal. Scholz would earn $132,000 in 2021, $137,000 in 2022 and $144,000 in 2023, along with fringe benefits each year.
The Executive Committee unanimously recommended approval of the contract extension and forwarded the resolution to the County Board to approve in July.