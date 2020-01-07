Two Chippewa Falls attorneys will face off April 7 in the only contested judicial race in west-central Wisconsin.
Sharon Gibbs McIlquham, 60, and Ben Lane, 38, have filed to run for the Branch 3 seat in Chippewa County held by Judge Steve Cray, who decided not to seek re-election.
McIlquham, who serves on the Chippewa Falls school board, grew up in the town of Lafayette and graduated from Chippewa Falls High School. She graduated from UW-Platteville with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice, and she earned her law degree from Hamline University School of Law. Her brother, Steve Gibbs, is a Chippewa County judge.
Since 2001, McIlquham has served as Eau Claire County assistant corporation counsel, prosecuting child abuse and neglect cases, while also handling guardianships and protective placements, mental health commitments, paternity, child support, zoning and real estate matters. She previously was an associate with the Herrick and Hart law office, where she also handled criminal, family, real estate and civil litigation.
McIlquham also has served as a town of Lafayette supervisor since 2005. She is a former Chippewa Valley Technical College adjunct professor. She serves on the boards for Western Wisconsin Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Master Singers and the Eau Claire Children’s Theatre. She volunteers at the Chippewa County Humane Association. She is divorced with two adult children.
Lane grew up between Bloomer and Cornell and graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 2000.
Lane earned two undergraduate degrees from UW-Eau Claire and has law degree from the University of Wisconsin.
He interned for Wisconsin Supreme Court Judge Michael Gableman. Lane also worked as a special prosecutor for the state before returning to Chippewa Falls, where he joined Wiley Law firm in 2010.
Lane was appointed as one of the Chippewa County Court commissioners in May 2017. He also is chairman of the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, is a past president of the Chippewa Valley Cultural Association-Heyde Center for the Arts, and vice chairman of the Community Foundation of Chippewa County.
Lane has two children.
Five other area incumbent judges are unopposed in April's election. They are:
• Michael Schumacher of Altoona, Eau Claire County, Branch 2.
• James Peterson of Menomonie, Dunn County, Branch 1.
• J. Michael Bitney of Rice Lake, Barron County, Branch 2.
• Maureen Boyle of Rice Lake, Barron County, Branch 3.
• Scott Nordstrand of Somerset, St. Croix County, Branch 1.