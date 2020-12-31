CHIPPEWA FALLS — There were 765 felony filings in Chippewa County Court in 2020, nearly identical to the 2019 number, and on par with the five-year average.
Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said it has been an unusual year in courts. Newell not only prosecutes the major offenses filed in the county, he also handles all the sex/sensitive crimes. However, he hasn’t brought a case to trial since the pandemic began, and that is going to create a backlog entering the new year.
“Some of my bigger cases that usually would have gone to trial, the defense attorneys have used the pandemic to push the case off,” Newell said. Usually, defendants enter pleas in the days leading up to a trial, but those have all been pushed back, he said.
In good news, the pandemic allowed Newell’s office to catch up on some old, unfiled cases. Newell’s office is also now fully staffed with five assistant district attorneys, including a new position created by Gov. Tony Evers.
While Newell didn’t have any homicide cases this year — there is one uncharged case stemming from a body found near a farmhouse in Wheaton, and law enforcement is still searching for an unnamed suspect — Newell said there was a much higher-than-usual number of shooting and stabbing incidents this year.
“It seems worse this year than in the past, and that’s troubling,” Newell said.
There were 776 felony filings in 2019, down from the county’s all-time high of 862 in 2018. The five-year average for 2016-2020 is 756 felony filings. However, the five-year average was 531 felony filings for 2011-2015. Newell noted the key difference is the meth epidemic expanding across the county over the past decade. While Newell said meth is definitely a factor in many of the cases his office handles, he wasn’t sure if the meth-related cases were any higher or lower than in recent years.
Eau Claire County saw a 14% decrease in felony cases in 2020. As of Wednesday, 1,589 cases were filed, down from 1,850 in 2019, which is also down from 1,926 filed in 2018.