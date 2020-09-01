CHIPPEWA FALLS — Chippewa County finance director Melissa Roach was dismissed Monday from the job she has held for the past five years.
While county officials aren’t disclosing the reason behind her termination, they said it was a personnel matter, and no money is missing.
Roach began working for the county in May 2015. She was slated to make about $102,000 this year, according to the county’s human resources department.
County administrator Randy Scholz sent a letter to all department heads Monday afternoon, saying Roach is “no longer employed with Chippewa County.”
“I will be meeting with our finance team yet (Monday) afternoon,” Scholz wrote. “This includes central finance, all fiscal managers and accountants. Our goal is to have a temporary plan moving forward by the end of the day.”
Scholz was reached Tuesday morning but declined to say anything beyond what was stated in his letter to department heads.
While the letter doesn’t use the words “fired” or “terminated” to describe the situation, county board members said that was the reason given behind her leaving, and it wasn’t a voluntary departure.
County board chairman Dean Gullickson of Tilden said Scholz called him directly Monday afternoon, informing him that Roach had been terminated. Gullickson said he has no plans, or reasons, to second-guess Scholz’s decision.
“The administrator does the hiring and firing,” Gullickson said. “I don’t know the exact details.”
Gullickson said he was surprised by the dismissal. Gullickson stressed that the county’s finances have been reviewed and no money is missing.
“Our audits look good. We just had our reports last month,” he said. “We came out with a ‘clean bill of health.’ The books are clean.”
Supervisor Tom Thornton of Stanley thanked Scholz for calling each board member individually Monday evening to discuss the matter, rather than sending out a mass email or text.
“He’s pretty good about doing that,” Thornton said. “He’s good about calling the whole board, especially when he walks someone out.”
Thornton also said he didn’t know the reasons behind the firing.
“I’m sorry to see her go. I thought she was doing a good job, but I’m not involved in the day-to-day operations,” Thornton said. “She always answered my questions, and was as forthcoming as she could be.”
Thornton admits his first thought was a fear that money was missing.
“It’s what Randy Scholz reassured me about; it’s not a money issue, it’s a personnel issue,” he said.
The county has started compiling its 2021 budget, and Thornton said it’s not an ideal time to lose the finance director.
“It will throw a bit of a monkey wrench into getting our budget done,” Thornton said.
Supervisor Chuck Hull of Chippewa Falls also praised Scholz for the personal call Monday evening.
“It shows integrity, and that nothing is being hidden,” Hull said. “He also wants one point of contact, which I appreciate.”
Like the other county board members, Hull stressed that Roach had shown good accounting skills.
“He assured us it had nothing to do with her ability to keep the books,” Hull said.