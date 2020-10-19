CHIPPEWA FALLS — The woman who was found deceased in an abandoned farmhouse in the town of Wheaton on Wednesday was stuffed inside a purple suitcase, according to a report from the National Institute of Justice.
The woman, who has not been identified, was wearing black stretch pants and a black T-shirt that reads “Sprecher’s Restaurant and Pub,” which is located in Wisconsin Dells.
The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) is a national information resource center. It is funded and operated by the National Institute of Justice. The website is namus.gov, and they opened a file on the Chippewa Valley homicide case on Friday.
A description of the case on the website says the woman’s name is likely “Rosaly.” The victim has long, black hair. A contact lens was found among the remains, the website states.
The Lake Delton Police Department issued a missing person’s notification Sept. 7 of a woman named Rosaly Rodriguez, who was last seen July 4. Her ex-husband reported her missing on July 21. That police department described the missing woman as having shoulder length black hair. Lake Delton is adjacent to Wisconsin Dells.
The body was found on a vacant farm between 20th Avenue and 30th Avenue, along the Highway T corridor, south of 29 Pines. Officers learned of the body being at the farm during a drug investigation, when an informant told them about it. Police arrived at the farmhouse Wednesday and located it.
Chippewa County Coroner Ron Patten said an autopsy is being conducted in Madison. Usually, autopsies from cases in western Wisconsin are done in St. Paul. However, Patten said it is being performed in Madison because there are law enforcement agencies in southern Wisconsin who are involved in the case, and they wanted it done there. He estimates full results will be back in four to six weeks.
“We don’t have a positive ID yet,” Patten said Monday. “She’s not from the immediate area; possibly (from) southern Wisconsin.”
Patten said the woman is likely in her mid-20s. However, there are many unanswered questions.
“She had been deceased for quite some time – probably two months or more,” Patten said. “That’s what makes this extremely difficult.”
Patten said they were able to collect DNA from the body.
“That’s probably how she’ll be identified,” he said. “The body is too decomposed to otherwise determine who she is. There is no way anyone could identify her (by looking at the body).”
Police “probably” have the entire body and skeleton, he added.
Patten said it is not immediately clear what was the cause of death, adding that there were no bullet holes or visible wounds located in the initial examination of the body.
“We just aren’t sure how she died,” he said. “The body was so extremely decomposed, that would be hard to detect. It’s got to be pretty shocking to whoever found her.”
Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk was unavailable for comment Monday. Last week, he described the death as a homicide because of how the body had been found, but he hadn’t elaborated. Kowalczyk added that he doesn’t believe the public is in danger.