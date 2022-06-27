CHIPPEWA FALLS — It has been 30 years since Uniroyal closed in Eau Claire, but Doug Craker is doing his part to keep the plant’s memory alive.
Craker, of the Chippewa County town of Lafayette, acquired a discarded artifact from the plant a few years before it shut down in June 1992 and has been using it ever since.
The aluminum dome, about 8 feet in diameter, originally was deployed on the roof of Building 8 at the giant tire factory as a shield over ventilation equipment.
After buying the item at a neighbor’s thrift sale in the late 1980s, Craker got creative in reusing it.
In the early years when he and his wife, Mary, had young children, Craker flipped it upside down and used it as a family swimming pool.
“It cleaned up really well. It was big enough that my wife and I could sit in there with the kids between us,” said Craker, who shared photos of his then-8-year-old daughter Evah floating on an air mattress in the “pool” in 1988 and of himself playing in the water with his children around the same time. “The old dome became a big part of our family entertainment after I sunk it into our deck.”
As a lumberjack and home builder, Craker said it offered a convenient place to cool off after hot summer work days and, at least once, the setting for a display of the wonders of nature.
He recalled once being surprised to see his beagle chasing a rabbit across the backyard when, much to the dog’s surprise, the rabbit seemingly diappeared into thin air.
“That rabbit went airborne and flew over the whole dome,” Craker said with a laugh. “Poor old Snoopy just didn’t know what happened.”
Once the kids were grown up, Craker turned the concave side back skyward and has been deploying it as a roof for his backyard chicken coop.
He also removed the shield’s inner rim to create a perfect fire ring for his backyard fire pit.
In a nod to the saucer’s unusual appearance, Craker mentioned that he once thought about taking it to Elmwood for the community’s UFO Days celebration, but that idea never quite got off the ground.
Craker has no direct tie to Uniroyal other than that he once applied to work at the plant but never got a call back. But the man who sold him the shield, former neighbor Jack Zais, did have a strong connection to the plant.
Zais, a former president of United Rubber Workers Local 19, is the one who spotted the metal structure in a scrap pile at the plant. Zais, who has written multiple books about the Uniroyal plant’s history, said he bought the item through a program in which plant workers could buy metal items for the price the company could fetch from a local scrap dealer.
When Zais couldn’t find a good use for the large piece of aluminum, he sold it to Craker. Zais acknowledged the pair must have made a funny sight walking down the street with the jumbo saucer over their heads.
“I was glad to see he found a way to use it,” Zais said, adding that it’s always good to hear about parts of the plant that live on.
The largest aspect of the plant to carry on, of course, is the building itself near downtown Eau Claire.
Renamed Banbury Place, the remodeled multiuse complex is now home to about 165 businesses employing roughly 800 people, according to property manager Max Kaiser.