CHIPPEWA FALLS — After months of being considered at a “high-risk level” of COVID-19 in the community, Chippewa County has moved into the “severe” category.
Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman made the announcement Wednesday morning in her weekly press conference about the virus. At a high-risk level, the guidelines called for no more than 10 people gathering indoors, and 50 gathering outdoors. At the severe level, indoor gatherings should be limited to immediate family members in a household, and outdoor gatherings of no more than 10 people, she explained.
“Wisconsin is third in the nation in case surge,” Weideman said. “It is crucially important we take steps to curb the spread of COVID.”
In the past week, Chippewa County has seen a new high in new cases (115), active, ongoing cases (159), hospitalizations (7) and positivity rate (11.6%). The number of students or staff in schools across the county climbed from 27 to 44.
The total number of cases countywide has climbed from 584 to 699. On Tuesday, the county set a single-day record of 31 new cases. Over the past three weeks, the county has gone from a record-high of 50, to 102 last week, to 115 this week. Chippewa County remains the county with the most cases in the state without reporting a coronavirus-related fatality.
In good news, 987 tests were conducted in the past week, an increase from 923 a week earlier. It is the second consecutive week the county has reached Weideman’s goal of 900 tests completed. She is hopeful of getting another drive-thru test event set up at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair in the near future, and she also wants to set up an event in the northern parts of the county.
“I am delighted to see testing numbers go up,” Weideman said, adding that hospitals and medical centers have been encouraging people to get tested. “With flu season coming, that push (for testing) has been extra hard with leaders.”
Weideman isn’t saying the number of hospital beds set aside in the county for COVID-19 patients, but she said statewide, 81% of hospital beds are filled. In the northwest region of the state, 67% of beds are occupied. She isn’t aware of anyone being transferred to a hospital in western Wisconsin from a hospital outside the region.
A new state order, in effect through Nov. 6, requires bars and restaurants to be at no more than 25% capacity.
Even with the new severe-risk status and the state order limiting indoor gatherings, Weideman was hopeful that schools will be able to stay open.
“I meet weekly with school administrations. They’ve done an excellent job in helping with contact tracing,” she said. “My biggest concern is staff shortages. Do they have enough staff to make the school day function?”
Weideman added: “Our community’s actions now will affect how long schools stay open. They are interrelated.”
As the number of cases has spiked in recent weeks, some members of the public have questioned if the mask mandate is working. Weideman said mask usage is crucial to curbing the spread.
“I’d be nervous to see what our numbers would look like if masks weren’t used,” she said. “Wearing a mask is vitally important.”
With 159 active cases, Weideman acknowledged her staff of contact tracers are stretched thin.
“Our community health team has felt pressure,” she said. “It’s been challenging to keep up.”
Among those challenges is people who refuse to answer questions about who they have been in contact with, but also members of the public refusing to quarantine or isolate. She said “leadership does matter,” when asked about why Vice President Mike Pence isn’t quarantining despite being exposed to an outbreak at the White House.