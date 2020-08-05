CHIPPEWA FALLS — While the number of new positive COVID-19 cases has declined in Chippewa County, the positivity rate is increasing. In the past-14-day average, the percentage of people who have tested positive for the virus is at 4.3%, said Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman.
“I was a little surprised it went up a full percentage point in the past week,” Weideman said Wednesday at the county’s weekly coronavirus press conference. “That is still in the green (low percentage), which is good. We’d like it to be lower. It’s still lower than the state (average).”
Generally, the goal is for the positivity rate to remain below 5%. A high positivity rate is a strong indicator that the virus is significantly present in the community.
Chippewa County saw 15 new cases in the past week, now up to 215 overall. The number of new cases is a decline from 29 the previous week. The number of people who are being monitored also has declined in the past week, from 37 to 27 active cases.
However, just one person is currently hospitalized, and the county hasn’t suffered a COVID-19-related death.
While the cases declined, the number of tests performed also was down, with 572 completed. There were 800 tests the prior week, and more than 1,800 two weeks ago, but those were unusually high numbers, as there was a free drive-thru test site done in Chippewa Falls, and all the inmates and corrections workers were tested at the Stanley Correctional Institution. Only seven people among the 434 tests at the drive-thru came back COVID-19-positive, and none did from the prison tests, which drove down the positivity rate.
Weideman said the good news is that locally, test results are still coming back quickly, with about 90% back within 48 hours, and the remaining 10% returned within three to five days.
Overall, the county’s risk level remains high, so Weideman is recommending indoor gatherings of no more than 15 people and outdoor gatherings of 50 or fewer.
The statewide mask mandate has been in effect for 10 days, and Weideman reminded people that means wearing them in a restaurant until your food has arrived, then putting it back on after finishing eating.
“There is now much scientific evidence that masks reduce the spread of COVID-19,” she said.
Reports of violations are sent to her office. Repeated violators will be forwarded to the district attorney’s office for review and possible charges, she said.