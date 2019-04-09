CHIPPEWA FALLS — The library system in Chippewa County will get a boost in revenue next year.
The Chippewa County Board unanimously agreed Tuesday to approve funding for the five libraries at $527,147, plus an additional 2 percent annual increase each year beginning in 2020.
Increasing the funding 2 percent a year through 2024 will mean an impact of $1.24 on a home valued at $100,000 in Chippewa County, according to a report given to the board.
Chippewa Falls library director Joe Niese presented a report on the library system, saying they have a total circulation of 424,000 materials between the five locations. They saw 226,900 visitors last year between the Chippewa Falls, Bloomer, Cadott and Cornell libraries; Stanley didn’t have results available.
In addition to the county dollars, the library system receives $936,595 from the five municipalities that have libraries. The overall budget for the library system is about $1.6 million, and that includes funding from surrounding counties and municipalities.
In other news:
• The county Department of Public Health will turn a part-time position into a new full-time one. That person will work in screening children who are brought into county agencies. The fiscal impact of the position will be about $40,900.
• The county’s Aging & Disability Resource Center, Division of the Department of Human Services, also will get a new part-time administrative assistant to help with their work. Both positions were approved unanimously.
• The board unanimously approved a new county board supervisors code of ethics; there was no discussion about the plan.
• UW-Extension agriculture extension agent Jerry Clark was given two awards for his more than 20 years of work within the county. He was presented with the outstanding service award from the Midwest Forage Association. He also was given an award from a national association for his work promoting agriculture events in the area.
“The joy is the work, and the awards come along with a career like this,” Clark told the County Board.