CHIPPEWA FALLS — Chippewa County residents are banding together to fight against meth use and distribution in the region, but officials know it won’t be easy.
“Because meth is such a complicated issue, it’s going to take all of us coming together to find a solution,” said Heidi Taylor-Eliopoulos, Chippewa Falls school district superintendent. “It impacts all of our lives in one way or another. If there was a simple solution we wouldn’t need to have conversations like these, because we would already know what the solution is.”
The second event in the “Take A Stand Against Meth,” campaign was Tuesday night at Chippewa Falls Senior High School. The campaign is a collaboration among area law enforcement, government, community leaders and area residents to address the growing problem surrounding the problematic distribution and consumption of methamphetamines.
Eliopoulos, chair of the “Take A Stand Against Meth” task force for Chippewa County, said the campaign is a collaboration between many sectors of the county, not just law enforcement.
“This is a large collaborative effort made up of representatives and leaders from every stakeholder group across our county,” Eliopoulos said. “We are bringing together leaders from our faith community, from our educational community, from our law enforcement community, from our business community and from our health and wellness community to get together about once a month to talk about how to take on this very complicated issue from all different angles. This is too big for any one person or any one organization to take on alone.”
Informational packets were distributed at the event outlining facts about meth use and its harmful effects officials described the goals of the campaign.
Campaign teams and committees decided to establish three goals to gauge their progress fighting meth.
• Reduce the number of out-of-home placements for children affected by their parents’ meth use. Four years ago, 30 children were displaced; last year the number rose to more than 200.
• Reduce the number of felonies in the county. The average number of felonies a few years ago was 600 to 700, but in 2018 the number rose to over 1,000.
• Reduce the number of children reporting feeling unsafe in their home. This number can be gauged through different in-school surveys and reports.
“We all need to come together and collaborate to take on this issue,” Eliopoulos said. “We need to take this on as Chippewa County.”
For more information you can visit www.takeastandagainstmeth.org.